ODU rallies twice in second half, defeats Arkansas State, 29-26, in Sun Belt opener

ODU forced two second-half turnovers that led to Monarch touchdowns to rally to a 29-26 win over Arkansas State Saturday night in Norfolk.

Defensive end Deeve Harris returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter that gave ODU (2-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) a 21-19 lead. Then late in the fourth, with Arkansas State (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) leading, 26-21, safety Terry Jones forced a fumble recovered by defensive tackle Tyre Bibby that led to the game-winner.

The fumble recovery gave ODU a first down at the 29. A pass-interference call on a fourth-down pass extended the drive, and Wolff connected with tight end Zack Kuntz for the touchdown to put ODU on top.

The D then got two stops in the final minutes to preserve the win.

“This was obviously a great win,” ODU coach Ricky Rahne said. “I thought we did some great things in the second half. The defense played well throughout and made some plays, obviously there at the end, to give us a chance to win it. But I thought the offense in the second half made the plays they needed to win the game.”

ODU (2-2 overall, 1-0 Sun Belt) gained just 126 yards in a first half in which the Monarchs only came close to scoring once, when freshman Ethan Sanchez missed a 48-yard field goal to go into the break down 12-0.

The Monarchs began the second half by driving 78 yards in five plays and hit paydirt when redshirt freshman Keshawn Wicks scored from a yard out for his first career TD.

Arkansas State retaliated quickly with Blackman finding wide receiver Jeff Foreman on a 49-yard touchdown pass, which gave the Red Wolves a 19-7 lead.

ODU again quickly responded, with Wolff finding Jennings with a 77-yard touchdown pass, the longest play of the season.

Wolf completed 19-of-32 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns.