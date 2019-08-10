Northam statement on second anniversary of violence in Charlottesville
Gov. Ralph Northam today released the following statement marking the two-year anniversary of deadly violence in Charlottesville.
“Today we honor Heather Heyer, Lt. Jay Cullen, and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates, three precious lives lost two years ago after white nationalist violence erupted in Charlottesville. We remember them, and all those injured in the deadly events of that weekend, and we continue to hold their loved ones in our thoughts.
“Unfortunately, in the two years since this horrible tragedy, we have witnessed increasing violence rooted in vile racist ideology.
“As we reflect on this somber anniversary, we must renew our commitment to promoting tolerance, diversity, and inclusion. And we must remain vigilant in rejecting the dangerous, divisive rhetoric that incites and attempts to excuse these acts of hate.”
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.