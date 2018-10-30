Northam marks grand opening of new state veterans office at the Pentagon

Gov. Ralph Northam attended the Monday grand opening for the new Virginia Department of Veterans Services office at the Pentagon in Arlington.

The space was secured earlier this year and construction of the office was recently completed. The office will help the thousands of Virginia veterans, transitioning service members, and their families who work at the United States Department of Defense (DoD) headquarters identify and receive state and federal benefits. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services operates 31 benefit offices, including the Pentagon location, throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Virginia has one of the largest military and veteran populations in the United States, and thousands of these men and women work at the Pentagon,” said Governor Northam. “It is my goal for our Commonwealth to be the best place in the nation for our veterans, military personnel, and their families—and that includes opening new offices like this one so every veteran and service member has a nearby DVS office where they can access the benefits they have earned by serving our country.”

Governor Northam was joined at the grand opening by Lisa W. Hershman, Deputy Chief Management Officer of the Department of Defense; Carlos Hopkins, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs; John L. Newby II, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services; Thomas J. Herthel, Benefits Director, Virginia Department of Veterans Services; and other federal and state government representatives.

“Virginia is very pleased to offer this Pentagon location, a site that serves the integral mission of providing the military forces to ensure our nation’s security,” said Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Carlos Hopkins. “It is efforts like this—ensuring that convenient and quality service is provided for our veterans and working efficiently and effectively with our federal partners—that make Virginia the best state in the nation for veterans.”

“Opening this DVS benefits office in the Pentagon would not have been possible without the steadfast support of the Department of Defense,” said DVS Commissioner John L. Newby II. “DoD officials recognized how a Pentagon office could provide increased access to services for the men and women in uniform and those who previously wore the cloth of our nation and fully embraced the concept. On behalf of DVS, I want to sincerely thank DoD for making this office a reality.”

“All Virginians are proud that the Pentagon is located here in the Commonwealth. Today, we are even prouder that we are opening our 31st DVS benefits office to serve those that work here,” said DVS Benefits Director Thomas J. Herthel. “Our highly-trained and accredited Veterans Services representatives will be on duty five days a week to help veterans identify and apply for the benefits they have rightfully earned.”

