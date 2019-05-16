Northam congratulates Newport News, Norfolk on HUD grants to advance community transformation

Governor Ralph Northam congratulates Mayor of Newport News Dr. McKinley L. Price and Mayor of Norfolk Kenny Alexander for receiving a combined $60 million in implementation grants from HUD through the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, which provides grants to local communities to transform neighborhoods into places of choice by focusing on rebuilding distressed public housing and assisted housing, improving outcomes, expanding learning opportunities, creating pathways to jobs, and strengthening families.

“This is a great opportunity for the Cities of Newport News and Norfolk, the Hampton Roads region, and the Commonwealth to advance the transformation of public housing into dynamic, sustainable communities to help accomplish the vision embodied in Executive Order Twenty-Five,” said Governor Northam.

The Governor’s executive order addresses the shortage of quality affordable housing by coordinating economic development efforts with housing production, supporting housing production technology, and supporting regional and local pilot projects that increase the supply of affordable housing units. The effort prioritizes the development of affordable housing in close proximity to employment and educational opportunities.

“Bringing quality, affordable housing to our communities continues to be an important priority of this administration, and this funding is a great step forward for Newport News and Norfolk,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.

Newport News and Norfolk were among three national awardees chosen from a pool of 32 applicants. Implementation efforts for the two cities include:

Newport News CNI Implementation Grant

The Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NNRHA) and the City of Newport News were awarded a $30 million CNI grant to revitalize the Marshall–Ridley neighborhood and surrounding area. Building on the successes of new private and public reinvestment in the nearby area, local partners previously secured a CNI Planning Grant and created a comprehensive Transformation Plan for the Marshall–Ridley neighborhood.

Now, through the support of the CNI Implementation Grant, NNRHA and the City will replace the obsolete Ridley Place public housing development with 487 units of mixed income housing on a variety of sites in southeast and downtown Newport News. To ensure that families directly benefit from this investment, a team from Newport News will work closely with Hampton Roads Community Action Program to implement employment, health, and education strategies. A variety of open space improvements and place making activities are also planned.

Norfolk CNI Implementation Grant

The Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority and City of Norfolk were also awarded a $30 million CNI Implementation Grant for the St. Paul’s Area. Immediately adjacent to the Central Business District of Norfolk, the St. Paul’s Area is the lowest-income neighborhood in the city, and the Tidewater Gardens public housing development is among the housing authority’s most distressed and isolated sites.

Despite these challenges, the St. Paul’s Area holds much potential, with an expanding light rail service and significant planned private and public investment. In hopes of capitalizing on this potential, local partners previously secured a CNI Planning Grant and created a comprehensive Transformation Plan for the St. Paul’s Area. With the award of the CNI Implementation Grant, these partners will be able to build 709 new, mixed-income housing units; improve the neighborhood’s landscape by creating new open space and increasing opportunities for local businesses; and improving families’ access to quality jobs and education.

Virginia’s Support for Housing

Virginia’s support for public housing community transformation in Newport News, Norfolk, and other localities has included the award of housing tax credits, the investment of state housing trust fund resources, and VHDA financing. Such engagement advances the Governor’s Executive Order Twenty-Five which was created to enhance the quality, availability, and affordability of housing in the Commonwealth.

In November 2018, the Governor signed the executive order at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference. “Affordable, safe, and accessible housing options are key to ensuring all Virginians are able to lead healthy, productive lives,” said Governor Northam at the time of the announcement.

“This Executive Order supports creating vibrant communities throughout Virginia,” added Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball at the time of the announcement. “The Executive Order will not only address the housing needs of our citizens, but it will also encourage engagement of our various housing and community development partners including local governments, the business community, nonprofit organizations, and other interested stakeholders.”

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google