Northam announces plans for Sunday’s Linwood Holton memorial service

A memorial service for former Gov. A. Linwood Holton will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Second Presbyterian Church, 5 N. 5th St. in Richmond.

The service will be streamed live on the Second Presbyterian Church website.

A reception will be held after the service at the John Marshall, 101 N. 5th St. in Richmond.

Parking will be available in the church parking deck on 5th Street between Franklin and Main or in the state parking deck on 7th Street between Franklin and Main Streets.

Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the Linwood Holton Elementary School (via designation through the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation) or to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

The family requests that only fully vaccinated people attend the service in person, especially as a kindness to elderly and other more vulnerable guests. Anyone who is unable to be vaccinated or who may be feeling unwell is invited to watch the service via livestream. Masks will be required for both events except when eating and drinking.

