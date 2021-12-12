Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Board of Social Services
- William “Buckey” Boone* of Meadowview, Retired
- Sheryl Garland of Chesterfield, Chief of Health Impact, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, Executive Director, Virginia Commonwealth University Office of Health Equity
- Rachna Sizemore Heizer of Burke, Vice-Chair, Member, Fairfax County School Board
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia
- Elsa Q. Falls* of Richmond, Associate Professor Emerita, Randolph-Macon College
- Surendra “Suri” Ganeriwala, PhD of Henrico, President, Spectra Quest, Inc.
- Patricia Nicoson* of Washington, DC, Land Use and Transportation Planner, Retired President, Dulles Corridor Rail Association
- Sarah Huang Spota of Midlothian, Associate Director, State Government Relations, George Mason University
Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations
- Richard H. Van Norton of Frederick County, Owner, the Dutch Meadow Farm, Retired Sergeant Major, United States Marine Corps
Soil and Water Conservation Board
- Anna Killius of Richmond, Government Affairs and Policy Manager, James River Association
Southeast Interstate Low-Level Radioactive Waste Management Compact Commission
- Lea Perlas of North Chesterfield, Director, Office of Radiological Health, Virginia Department of Health
State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind and Vision Impaired
- Leelynn Untalan Brady of Suffolk, Project Coordinator, Aloha Independent Living Hawaii
- Heidi Lawyer of Henrico, Curriculum Support Specialist, Parent Education Advocacy Training Center
- Rachael Rounds of Midlothian, Counselor Manager, Rehabilitation Research and Training Center, Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Soybean Board
- Craig H. Giese* of Lancaster, Farmer, Giese Farms, Certified Public Accountant, Dehnert, Clarke & Co. P.C.
- Lynn P. Gayle of Onancock, President, Mount Nebo Farms, LLC
- Bill Nelson* of Henrico, Farmer, Colonial Acres Farm, LLC
- Ronnie Russell* of Waterview, Corbin Hall Farms
Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board
- Mark R. Bennett* of Fredericksburg, Director, U.S. Geological Survey Virginia and West Virginia Water Science Center
- Hope F. Cupit* of Bedford, CEO, SERCAP, Inc.
- Melanie Davenport* of Henrico, Director, Water Permitting Division, Department of Environmental Quality
- Carl Hershner* of Gloucester, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Institute of Marine Science
- Joseph H. Maroon* of Midlothian, Executive Director, Virginia Environmental Endowment
- Brian Richter* of Crozet, President, Sustainable Waters
- Raina A. Rosado, P.E.* of Lynchburg, Assistant Location and Design Engineer, Lynchburg District, Virginia Department of Transportation
- Stephen Silberstein* of Fairfax County, President, SCS Solutions, LLC
*denotes reappointment