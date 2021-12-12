augusta free press news

Northam announces administration appointments

Published Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, 6:28 am

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Board of Social Services

  • William “Buckey” Boone* of Meadowview, Retired
  • Sheryl Garland of Chesterfield, Chief of Health Impact, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, Executive Director, Virginia Commonwealth University Office of Health Equity
  • Rachna Sizemore Heizer of Burke, Vice-Chair, Member, Fairfax County School Board

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia

  • Elsa Q. Falls* of Richmond, Associate Professor Emerita, Randolph-Macon College
  • Surendra “Suri” Ganeriwala, PhD of Henrico, President, Spectra Quest, Inc.
  • Patricia Nicoson* of Washington, DC, Land Use and Transportation Planner, Retired President, Dulles Corridor Rail Association
  • Sarah Huang Spota of Midlothian, Associate Director, State Government Relations, George Mason University

Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations

  • Richard H. Van Norton of Frederick County, Owner, the Dutch Meadow Farm, Retired Sergeant Major, United States Marine Corps

Soil and Water Conservation Board

  • Anna Killius of Richmond, Government Affairs and Policy Manager, James River Association

Southeast Interstate Low-Level Radioactive Waste Management Compact Commission

  • Lea Perlas of North Chesterfield, Director, Office of Radiological Health, Virginia Department of Health

State Rehabilitation Council for the Blind and Vision Impaired

  • Leelynn Untalan Brady of Suffolk, Project Coordinator, Aloha Independent Living Hawaii
  • Heidi Lawyer of Henrico, Curriculum Support Specialist, Parent Education Advocacy Training Center
  • Rachael Rounds of Midlothian, Counselor Manager, Rehabilitation Research and Training Center, Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Soybean Board

  • Craig H. Giese* of Lancaster, Farmer, Giese Farms, Certified Public Accountant, Dehnert, Clarke & Co. P.C.
  • Lynn P. Gayle of Onancock, President, Mount Nebo Farms, LLC
  • Bill Nelson* of Henrico, Farmer, Colonial Acres Farm, LLC
  • Ronnie Russell* of Waterview, Corbin Hall Farms

Virginia Water Resources Research Center Statewide Advisory Board

  • Mark R. Bennett* of Fredericksburg, Director, U.S. Geological Survey Virginia and West Virginia Water Science Center
  • Hope F. Cupit* of Bedford, CEO, SERCAP, Inc.
  • Melanie Davenport* of Henrico, Director, Water Permitting Division, Department of Environmental Quality
  • Carl Hershner* of Gloucester, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Institute of Marine Science
  • Joseph H. Maroon* of Midlothian, Executive Director, Virginia Environmental Endowment
  • Brian Richter* of Crozet, President, Sustainable Waters
  • Raina A. Rosado, P.E.* of Lynchburg, Assistant Location and Design Engineer, Lynchburg District, Virginia Department of Transportation
  • Stephen Silberstein* of Fairfax County, President, SCS Solutions, LLC

*denotes reappointment