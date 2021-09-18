Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Secretariat of the Commonwealth
- Abbey Philips, Assistant Secretary of the Commonwealth
Board of Dentistry
- Sidra Butt of Midlothian, Associate Dentist, Spencer Dental
- Jamiah K. Dawson, DDS* of Newport News, General Dentist, Virginia Affordable Dentures and Implants
- A. Ronald Hendricksen of Lynchburg, Dentist
Board of Forestry
- Jennifer Gagnon of Hiwassee, Extension Associate, Virginia Tech
- Brian Irvine of Courtland, Senior Operations Forester, Roseburg Resources Co.
- Carolyn Mulligan of Midlothian, District Manager, American Forest Management, Inc.
- Ralph Sampson, Jr. of Harrisonburg, Chief Executive Officer, Winner’s Circle Enterprises
- Chad Shelton of Pittsylvania County, Manager, H.J. Shelton Logging Inc.
Board of Long-Term Care Administrators
- Pam Dukes of Fincastle, Retired
- Jenny Inker* of Williamsburg, Assistant Professor and Co-Director, Assisted Living Administration Specialty Area, College of Health Professions Department of Gerontology, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Ashley B. Jackson, LNHA, MBA*of Chesapeake, Senior Executive Director, Retirement Unlimited Inc.
- Lisa Kirby of Suffolk, Executive Director, LLH Nursing Facilities, Riverside Health System
- Ann L. Williams of Henrico, Retired Interim Dean of Instruction, Germanna Community College
Board of Nursing
- Teri Crawford Brown RNC, MSN, CPPS of Richlands, Lead Administrative Supervisor, Clinch Valley Health
- Laurie Buchwald of Radford, Women’s Health and Family Nurse Practitioner, Virginia Women’s Health
- Margaret Joan Friedenberg* of Richmond, Retired, Commonwealth of Virginia
- Cynthia Swineford* of Prince George County, Vice President, Southside College of Health Sciences, Bon Secours Mercy Health
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History
- Lisa L. Carter* of Richmond, Director, Innovation and Sustainability Technology
- Arthur V. Evans, D.Sc.* of Ashland, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Biology, Randolph-Macon College, University of Richmond, Research Collaborator, Department of Entomology, Smithsonian Institution
Potomac River Fisheries Commission
- Christina Everett of Norfolk, Hampton Roads Director, Chesapeake Bay Foundation
Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation
- Mary Anne Holbrook of Bristol, Community Leader
Virginia Board of Workforce Development
- Xavier L. Beale* of Smithfield, Vice President of Trades, Newport News Shipbuilding, Huntington Ingalls Industries
- Lynne Bushey* of Arlington, Senior Vice President, CGI
- Doris Crouse-Mays* of Vinton, President, Virginia AFL-CIO
- Paty Funegra* of Waldorf, Maryland, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, La Cocina VA, Global Development Advisors
- Jimmy Gray*of Hampton, Vice Mayor
- Nathaniel X. Marshall*of Lynchburg, Community Relations Manager, BWX Technologies, Inc.
- James “Jim” T. Monroe* of Richmond, Chief Experience Officer, Cisco AppDynamics
- Carrie Roth* of Midlothian, Founder, Rerouted
- Becky Sawyer* of Virginia Beach, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Sentara Healthcare
- Anne Jolly Schlussler* of Richmond, Partner and Founder, Clarity Technology Partners
- Raheel Sheikh*of Prince William County, President, Nationwide Management Corp
- John David Smith, Jr.* of Winchester, Mayor, Winchester
- Travis W. Staton* of Abingdon, President and Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Southwest Virginia
- Zuzana Steen* of Manassas, Director, Academic and Community Relations, Micron Technology, Inc.
Virginia Council on Environmental Justice
- Fernando Mercado Violand of Charlottesville, Former Deputy White House Liaison U.S Environmental Protection Agency, Law Student, University of Virginia
Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Public Policy
- Megan Beyer* of Alexandria, Cultural Advisor, Megan Beyer Associates
Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority
- Richard Hall* of Martinsville, Managing Director, Orion Capital
*denotes reappointment