Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, 2:01 pm

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Secretariat of the Commonwealth

  • Abbey Philips, Assistant Secretary of the Commonwealth

Board of Dentistry

  • Sidra Butt of Midlothian, Associate Dentist, Spencer Dental
  • Jamiah K. Dawson, DDS* of Newport News, General Dentist, Virginia Affordable Dentures and Implants
  • A. Ronald Hendricksen of Lynchburg, Dentist

Board of Forestry

  • Jennifer Gagnon of Hiwassee, Extension Associate, Virginia Tech
  • Brian Irvine of Courtland, Senior Operations Forester, Roseburg Resources Co.
  • Carolyn Mulligan of Midlothian, District Manager, American Forest Management, Inc.
  • Ralph Sampson, Jr. of Harrisonburg, Chief Executive Officer, Winner’s Circle Enterprises
  • Chad Shelton of Pittsylvania County, Manager, H.J. Shelton Logging Inc.

Board of Long-Term Care Administrators

  • Pam Dukes of Fincastle, Retired
  • Jenny Inker* of Williamsburg, Assistant Professor and Co-Director, Assisted Living Administration Specialty Area, College of Health Professions Department of Gerontology, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Ashley B. Jackson, LNHA, MBA*of Chesapeake, Senior Executive Director, Retirement Unlimited Inc.
  • Lisa Kirby of Suffolk, Executive Director, LLH Nursing Facilities, Riverside Health System
  • Ann L. Williams of Henrico, Retired Interim Dean of Instruction, Germanna Community College

Board of Nursing

  • Teri Crawford Brown RNC, MSN, CPPS of Richlands, Lead Administrative Supervisor, Clinch Valley Health
  • Laurie Buchwald of Radford, Women’s Health and Family Nurse Practitioner, Virginia Women’s Health
  • Margaret Joan Friedenberg* of Richmond, Retired, Commonwealth of Virginia
  • Cynthia Swineford* of Prince George County, Vice President, Southside College of Health Sciences, Bon Secours Mercy Health

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History

  • Lisa L. Carter* of Richmond, Director, Innovation and Sustainability Technology
  • Arthur V. Evans, D.Sc.* of Ashland, Adjunct Assistant Professor of Biology, Randolph-Macon College, University of Richmond, Research Collaborator, Department of Entomology, Smithsonian Institution

Potomac River Fisheries Commission

  • Christina Everett of Norfolk, Hampton Roads Director, Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation

  • Mary Anne Holbrook of Bristol, Community Leader

Virginia Board of Workforce Development

  • Xavier L. Beale* of Smithfield, Vice President of Trades, Newport News Shipbuilding, Huntington Ingalls Industries
  • Lynne Bushey* of Arlington, Senior Vice President, CGI
  • Doris Crouse-Mays* of Vinton, President, Virginia AFL-CIO
  • Paty Funegra* of Waldorf, Maryland, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, La Cocina VA, Global Development Advisors
  • Jimmy Gray*of Hampton, Vice Mayor
  • Nathaniel X. Marshall*of Lynchburg, Community Relations Manager, BWX Technologies, Inc.
  • James “Jim” T. Monroe* of Richmond, Chief Experience Officer, Cisco AppDynamics
  • Carrie Roth* of Midlothian, Founder, Rerouted
  • Becky Sawyer* of Virginia Beach, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Sentara Healthcare
  • Anne Jolly Schlussler* of Richmond, Partner and Founder, Clarity Technology Partners
  • Raheel Sheikh*of Prince William County, President, Nationwide Management Corp
  • John David Smith, Jr.* of Winchester, Mayor, Winchester
  • Travis W. Staton* of Abingdon, President and Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Southwest Virginia
  • Zuzana Steen* of Manassas, Director, Academic and Community Relations, Micron Technology, Inc.

Virginia Council on Environmental Justice

  • Fernando Mercado Violand of Charlottesville, Former Deputy White House Liaison U.S Environmental Protection Agency, Law Student, University of Virginia

Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Public Policy

  • Megan Beyer* of Alexandria, Cultural Advisor, Megan Beyer Associates

Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority

  • Richard Hall* of Martinsville, Managing Director, Orion Capital

*denotes reappointment


