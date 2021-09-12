Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, 7:05 am

virginia politics
(© josephsjacobs – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.

Office of the Governor

  • Cynthia Bailey, Counsel to the Governor

Secretariat of Transportation

  • Spencer Gilbert, Special Assistant for Communications and Legislation

Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia

  • Eric W. Bond* of Augusta, Division Superintendent, Augusta County Public Schools
  • Ronald Capps of Staunton, Retired Commercial Construction Company
  • Pamela Fox* of Staunton, President, Mary Baldwin University

Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission

  • Gregory Lee Duncan Sr.*of Mappsville, Chief Executive Officer, GL Duncan, LLC, Deputy Director, Solid Waste, Accomack County Public Works
  • William H. Ferguson of Newport News, Self-Employed
  • John F. Malbon of Virginia Beach, Retired

Commonwealth Transportation Board

  • Scott Kasprowicz* of Middleburg, Retired Business Executive
  • Frederick T. Stant, III of Virginia Beach, Retired

Family and Children’s Trust Fund

  • Maureen Coffey of Arlington, Research Associate, Institute for Women’s Policy Research
  • Beverly T. Crowder* of Halifax, AARP Community Ambassador
  • Tarina Keene*of Alexandria, Executive Director, NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia
  • Allison Lawrence*of Henrico, Executive Director, Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus
  • Virginia Powell* of Richmond

Virginia Board for People with Disabilities

  • Brandon Cassady of Vienna, Disability Rights Advocate
  • Dennis Findley* of McLean, Architect, Studio Findley Design
  • Florence L. Jones of Arlington, Co-Founder, America’s Color Consultants, LLC
  • Robert Matuszak of Virginia Beach, Disability Rights Advocate
  • Thomas J. Leach of Henrico, Disability Rights Advocate
  • Olivia Price* of Covington, Food Service, Alleghany County Public Schools
  • Sarah Graham Taylor of Alexandria, Assistant City Manager, City of Alexandria

Virginia Board of Workforce Development

  • Rich Allevi of Charlottesville, Vice President of Development, Sun Tribe Solar
  • John Bahouth Jr. of Charlottesville, Executive Vice President, Apex Clean Energy
  • Tierney T. Fairchild, Ph.D. of Charlottesville, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Resilience Education
  • Richard Hatch of Richmond, Staff Representative, Communications Workers of America
  • Antonio Rice of Charlottesville, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jobs for Virginia Graduates
  • Louise Welch of Richmond, Capital One

Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Public Policy

  • Linda J. Seligmann of Mclean, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology, George Mason University

Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia)

  • Eva Teig Hardy of Richmond, Former Secretary of Health and Human Resources, Retired Executive Vice President of Dominion Energy

Virginia Peanut Board

  • Wayne Barnes* of Dinwiddie, Chairman, Virginia Peanut Board
  • Ernest L. Blount* of Surry, Farmer
  • Michael J. Marks, Sr.* of Capron, Marks Produce

*denotes reappointment


