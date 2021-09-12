Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments on Friday.
Office of the Governor
- Cynthia Bailey, Counsel to the Governor
Secretariat of Transportation
- Spencer Gilbert, Special Assistant for Communications and Legislation
Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia
- Eric W. Bond* of Augusta, Division Superintendent, Augusta County Public Schools
- Ronald Capps of Staunton, Retired Commercial Construction Company
- Pamela Fox* of Staunton, President, Mary Baldwin University
Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel Commission
- Gregory Lee Duncan Sr.*of Mappsville, Chief Executive Officer, GL Duncan, LLC, Deputy Director, Solid Waste, Accomack County Public Works
- William H. Ferguson of Newport News, Self-Employed
- John F. Malbon of Virginia Beach, Retired
Commonwealth Transportation Board
- Scott Kasprowicz* of Middleburg, Retired Business Executive
- Frederick T. Stant, III of Virginia Beach, Retired
Family and Children’s Trust Fund
- Maureen Coffey of Arlington, Research Associate, Institute for Women’s Policy Research
- Beverly T. Crowder* of Halifax, AARP Community Ambassador
- Tarina Keene*of Alexandria, Executive Director, NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia
- Allison Lawrence*of Henrico, Executive Director, Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus
- Virginia Powell* of Richmond
Virginia Board for People with Disabilities
- Brandon Cassady of Vienna, Disability Rights Advocate
- Dennis Findley* of McLean, Architect, Studio Findley Design
- Florence L. Jones of Arlington, Co-Founder, America’s Color Consultants, LLC
- Robert Matuszak of Virginia Beach, Disability Rights Advocate
- Thomas J. Leach of Henrico, Disability Rights Advocate
- Olivia Price* of Covington, Food Service, Alleghany County Public Schools
- Sarah Graham Taylor of Alexandria, Assistant City Manager, City of Alexandria
Virginia Board of Workforce Development
- Rich Allevi of Charlottesville, Vice President of Development, Sun Tribe Solar
- John Bahouth Jr. of Charlottesville, Executive Vice President, Apex Clean Energy
- Tierney T. Fairchild, Ph.D. of Charlottesville, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Resilience Education
- Richard Hatch of Richmond, Staff Representative, Communications Workers of America
- Antonio Rice of Charlottesville, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jobs for Virginia Graduates
- Louise Welch of Richmond, Capital One
Virginia Foundation for the Humanities and Public Policy
- Linda J. Seligmann of Mclean, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology, George Mason University
Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board (GO Virginia)
- Eva Teig Hardy of Richmond, Former Secretary of Health and Human Resources, Retired Executive Vice President of Dominion Energy
Virginia Peanut Board
- Wayne Barnes* of Dinwiddie, Chairman, Virginia Peanut Board
- Ernest L. Blount* of Surry, Farmer
- Michael J. Marks, Sr.* of Capron, Marks Produce
*denotes reappointment