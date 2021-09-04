Northam announces administration appointments
Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.
Alexandria Historical Restoration and Preservation Commission
- Tiffany Pache of Alexandria
Board for Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians
- Saman Aghaebrahim of Henrico, Chief of Staff, Delegate Suhas Subramanyam
- Mike Armstrong, MD of Henrico, Otolaryngologist, Head and Neck Surgeon, Richmond ENT
- Stacey Brayboy of Alexandria, former Director of Federal and State Affairs, Office of Governor Ralph S. Northam
- June Rogers of Chesapeake, Adjunct Instructor, Reynolds Community College
Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership – GENEDGE Alliance
- Kristen Westover of Lee, President, Mountain Empire Community College
Broadband Advisory Council
- Ray LaMura* of Richmond, President, VCTA Broadband Association of Virginia
Opioid Abatement Authority
- Joseph P. Baron of Norfolk, Sheriff, City of Norfolk
- Sharon H. Buckman of Franklin, Director of Clinical Services, Piedmont Community Services
- The Honorable James Holland of North Chesterfield, Chair, County Board of Supervisors, Chesterfield
- Victor McKenzie Jr. of Richmond, Executive Director, Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance of Virginia
- Sarah T. Melton, PharmD, BCPP, of Bristol, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University
- Timothy R. Spencer of Roanoke, City Attorney, City of Roanoke
- James Thompson of Midlothian, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Master Center for Addiction Medicine
- Daryl Washington, LCSW of Fairfax, Executive Director, Community Services Board, Fairfax-Falls Church
Scientific Advisory Committee
- Erin Forry of Boston, Forensic Quality Manager
State Water Control Board
- Jack O. Lanier of Richmond, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Commission for the Arts
- Frazier Millner Armstrong of Richmond, Communications and Marketing Consultant
- Barbara B. Parker* of Collinsville, Director, For Alison Foundation
- LaTasha Julonda Do’zia of Stephens, Founding Artistic Director, Selah Theatre Project
*denotes reappointment