Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Sep. 4, 2021, 5:39 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday.

Alexandria Historical Restoration and Preservation Commission

  • Tiffany Pache of Alexandria

Board for Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians

  • Saman Aghaebrahim of Henrico, Chief of Staff, Delegate Suhas Subramanyam
  • Mike Armstrong, MD of Henrico, Otolaryngologist, Head and Neck Surgeon, Richmond ENT
  • Stacey Brayboy of Alexandria, former Director of Federal and State Affairs, Office of Governor Ralph S. Northam
  • June Rogers of Chesapeake, Adjunct Instructor, Reynolds Community College

Board of Trustees A.L. Philpott Manufacturing Extension Partnership – GENEDGE Alliance

  • Kristen Westover of Lee, President, Mountain Empire Community College

Broadband Advisory Council

  • Ray LaMura* of Richmond, President, VCTA Broadband Association of Virginia

Opioid Abatement Authority

  • Joseph P. Baron of Norfolk, Sheriff, City of Norfolk
  • Sharon H. Buckman of Franklin, Director of Clinical Services, Piedmont Community Services
  • The Honorable James Holland of North Chesterfield, Chair, County Board of Supervisors, Chesterfield
  • Victor McKenzie Jr. of Richmond, Executive Director, Substance Abuse and Addiction Recovery Alliance of Virginia
  • Sarah T. Melton, PharmD, BCPP, of Bristol, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University
  • Timothy R. Spencer of Roanoke, City Attorney, City of Roanoke
  • James Thompson of Midlothian, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Master Center for Addiction Medicine
  • Daryl Washington, LCSW of Fairfax, Executive Director, Community Services Board, Fairfax-Falls Church

Scientific Advisory Committee

  • Erin Forry of Boston, Forensic Quality Manager

State Water Control Board

  • Jack O. Lanier of Richmond, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Commonwealth University

Virginia Commission for the Arts

  • Frazier Millner Armstrong of Richmond, Communications and Marketing Consultant
  • Barbara B. Parker* of Collinsville, Director, For Alison Foundation
  • LaTasha Julonda Do’zia of Stephens, Founding Artistic Director, Selah Theatre Project

*denotes reappointment


augusta free press news