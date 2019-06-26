Northam announces $800,000 in GO Virginia grants for three regional projects

Gov. Ralph Northam announced more than $800,000 in GO Virginia (Growth and Opportunity for Virginia) funding for three regional projects.

Key members of the Governor’s Cabinet, the General Assembly, and the business community approved the GO Virginia regional per capita grants for projects across the Commonwealth. These grants are for projects each region identified as vital to their efforts to diversify the regional economy, strengthen their workforce, and support collaborative programs between localities, public entities, and private businesses.

“With programs like GO Virginia, we are helping localities in every corner of the Commonwealth advance the regional priorities that are unique to their own communities,”said Northam. “These three projects demonstrate how the public and private sectors are joining forces to form the innovative partnerships that will build a strong workforce, create high-wage jobs, and achieve our shared economic goals.”

The GO Virginia grants will be used to implement projects that align with each region’s Growth and Diversification Plans. These plans provide an honest assessment of the economic, workforce and structural barriers in the region, as well as the existing regional economic drivers and potential growth sectors in each region. Projects that address these challenges and opportunities are a key step toward the creation of higher-paying jobs in the regions.

“The regional approach of GO Virginia is continuing to spur innovative ideas and strategies throughout the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These projects will help fill the talent pipeline in key industries, including advanced manufacturing, shipbuilding, and computer science, and achieve other economic development goals for each region and the Commonwealth.”

The regional per capita funding is awarded based on recommendations from the GO Virginia Regional Councils for projects that support regional collaboration and the Growth and Diversification Plans. The GO Virginia Board is responsible for giving final approval for these grants awarded through the GO Virginia program.

“GO Virginia continues to build up our regional economies through business-led initiatives that create good-paying jobs and attract talent to our Commonwealth,” said Speaker Kirk Cox. “Through our collaborative efforts, GO Virginia is laying the foundation for sustainable, long-term economic growth.”

The GO Virginia Board approved three projects, which will leverage at least $3,019,350 in non-state sources to assist with economic diversification throughout Virginia, including $2,918,150 of local government resources toward the three projects.

“The regions are developing unique partnerships and collaborative plans through GO Virginia to strengthen and diversify regional economies through business-led approaches and provide businesses with a first-class workforce,” said Senator Frank Ruff.

2019 Round 2 Regional Grant Awards

GO Virginia Region (and localities within region involved in project award) Project Name Award (Type)

Project Description Region 1: Carroll, Galax, and Grayson Counties Southwest Virginia Livestock and Educational Center $100,000

(Per Capita) Carroll County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) will coordinate the creation of a hands-on educational facility for agriculture students and 4H programs to learn livestock management skills. The Southwest Virginia Livestock and Educational Center will house the facilities necessary for local farmers to get their cattle weighed, graded, and sold and/or receive veterinary treatment while also providing opportunities for experiential learning for local students. The program will also coordinate opportunities for participating students to have internships with local cattle farmers. Region 4: *funding contingent on identification of local match Activation Capital $100,000

(Per Capita) Activation Capital will implement two efforts designed to advance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Region 4. One effort will create, administer, and maintain a mobile learning platform and resource guide. The other effort will create a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) assistance program to assist with grant writing and administration for potential applicants. Region 9: Fauquier, Fluvanna, Louisa, Madison, and Orange counties and the city of Charlottesville Regional Business Park – Phase 2 Site Readiness $600,850

(Per Capita) Louisa County will be completing Phase II due diligence work for an approximately 700-acre new regional business park and advancing the development status to a Tier 3 site on the Virginia Business Ready Site Program (VBSRP). This phase of due diligence includes topographic and boundary surveys, traffic impact assessment, preliminary engineering reports (PER), geotechnical survey, cultural resource summary, and completion of the master plan. Total $800,850

