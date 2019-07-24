Northam announces $144,000 in Virginia Main Street grants

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced more than $144,000 in Virginia Main Street grants for 12 projects.

Downtown Investment Grants were awarded to the towns of Altavista, Blackstone, Orange, and St. Paul, and the cities of Hopewell and Staunton. Six Commercial District Affiliate grants were awarded to the towns of, Scottsville, Pulaski, South Hill, and Bowling Green and the city of Radford. Applications from the towns of Ashland, Halifax, Lawrenceville, and South Boston, and the cities of Franklin and Petersburg have been awarded technical services to complete proposed projects.

“Downtown revitalization combined with the development of strong local entrepreneurial ecosystems are important components of creating bustling commercial districts that attract residents and visitors alike,” said Northam. “These grants and technical assistance will continue to transform our downtown communities, supporting our efforts to grow and diversify regional economies and helping our small and community-based businesses thrive.”

Downtown Investment Grants (DIG), administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), are for design and economic vitality projects targeting areas of specific need in historic downtown neighborhoods located in designated Virginia Main

Street communities. These grants are available to designated Main Street organizations to accelerate the economic revitalization of their downtown districts by helping implement innovative strategies, plans, and programs that create an environment for increased private investment.

Commercial District Affiliate grants, administered by DHCD, are for projects targeting areas of specific need in historic commercial neighborhoods located in more than 90 Virginia Main Street affiliate communities. These grants are available to communities and organizations to accelerate the economic revitalization of their downtown districts by helping build organizational capacity or fund design projects that create an environment for increased private investment.

“In the last five years, designated Main Street communities have sparked more than $406 million in private investment in their districts,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Attracting private investment continues to be a goal for all of our Main Street communities, and through this funding, we are encouraging new investment in the community and creating sustainable downtowns for all to enjoy.”

In 1985, DHCD adopted the Main Street program for Virginia to help prevent downtown districts across the Commonwealth from economic decline. This unique program is Virginia’s state coordinating program for Main Street America, which works to re-energize economic development of downtown communities while utilizing their cultural assets and character. This is further accomplished by pooling the resources of their local civic and business leaders who are determined to bring their Main Street communities back to life. The innovative Main Street Approach uses design, promotion, economic vitality, and organization to help localities build better communities. The Virginia Main Street program is comprised of 26 designated communities and more than 90 Commercial District Affiliates throughout Virginia.

2020 Virginia Main Street Downtown Investment Grant Awards

Applicant Project Name Locality Amount Altavista On Track Local Resident and Employee Town of Altavista $1,000 Downtown Blackstone Inc. Railway Parking Project Town of Blackstone $25,000 Hopewell Downtown Partnership Art as Economic Development City of Hopewell $25,000 Orange Downtown Alliance Downtown Design Enhancements Town of Orange $7,500 Staunton Downtown Development Association Staunton Innovation Hub Square City of Staunton $25,000 St. Paul Tomorrow Light up the Lyric Town of St. Paul $18,696 TOTAL: $102,196

2020 Virginia Main Street Commercial District Affiliate Grant Awards

Organization Project Name Award City of Radford POP! Façade Revitalization Grant Program $7,000 Town of Bowling Green Bowling Green Main Street Group Development $7,000 Town of Dungannon Baldwin-Horton Square Improvements $6,565 Town of Pulaski Capturing Cycling Adventurers for Pulaski’s Downtown Partners $7,000 Town of Scottsville Historic Buildings Improvement Grant $7,000 Town of South Hill Southern Virginia Food Hub Project $7,000 TOTAL: $41,565

Technical Assistance Awards

Applicant Project Name Locality Source Ashland Main Street Association Railroad Walking Museum and Urban Park Planning Town of Ashland Design Contract Downtown Franklin Branding Downtown Franklin City of Franklin DHCD Town of Halifax Revitalization Road Map Town of Halifax DHCD Town of Lawrenceville Sledge and Barkley Building Study Town of Lawrenceville Design Contract City of Petersburg Main Street Organization Development City of Petersburg DHCD Destination Downtown South Boston Branding Refresh Town of South Boston DHCD Destination Downtown South Boston Visual Connectors Town of South Boston Design Contract

