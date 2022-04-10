Norfolk Tides edge Charlotte Knights, 7-6

The Norfolk Tides (3-2) and the Charlotte Knights (2-3) battled in a game in which no team led by more than two runs, with the Tides ultimately coming away victorious, 7-6, at Harbor Park.

The Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Johnny Rizer homered for the second-straight night, launching a game-tying two-run shot with two outs in the fourth. He is the first Tides batter this season to homer in consecutive games.

Charlotte would take the lead again in the fifth and Norfolk responded with an RBI single from Yusniel Diaz and an RBI double from Robert Neustrom to re-take the lead.

Diaz has driven in eight runs this season, a team high and it also tied for the most in the International League.

The Knights would not go away, scoring a run in both of the sixth and seventh innings to again take a one-run lead. Tyler Nevin, in his first game this season, came through in the home half of the seventh with a two-run single to give the Tides a one-run, 6-5 lead. Nevin would later draw a walk with the bases loaded in eighth to make it 7-5 Tides, his third RBI of the night, proving to be the decisive insurance run.

Kyle Brnovich got the start for the Tides, making his Triple-A debut. He took no-decision, allowing two runs on two hits over 4.0 inning of work. Brnovich also struck out two and issued two walks.

Diógenes Almengo and Isaac Mattson each worked a scoreless inning in relief, combining to allow no hits while striking out one.

The Knights would score one more run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly in the ninth from Ryder Jones to cut the lead to one. Marcos Diplán entered the game with two outs and the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first, but he got Carlos Pérez to fly out to Neustrom to earn the save, his first of the season.

Norfolk returns to action tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. in the final game of this six-game homestand. LHP Zac Lowther (0-0, -.–) makes his second start of this series for the Tides. He faces RHP Kade McClure (0-0, 1.93) who takes the mound for Charlotte.

Tomorrow’s series finale is “Stand with Ukraine” at Harbor Park. The Tides have partnered with the Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association in support of Ukraine. A portion of each ticket purchased will help support the Ukrainian people during this tragic time

