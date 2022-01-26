Norfolk Tides coaching staff announced for 2022 season

The Norfolk Tides and Baltimore Orioles today announced Norfolk’s field staff for the 2022 season.

Manager Buck Britton and pitching coach Justin Ramsey will join the Tides staff for their first season at Triple-A, along with hitting coach Tim Gibbons, who is returning to Norfolk for his second season with the club.

The three coached together in 2019 at Double-A Bowie in the same roles, where they clinched the division going 74-66 and made an Eastern League Championship appearance.

Ramón Sambo is returning to the Tides staff as the fundamentals coach, Alan Rail will work as the athletic tTrainer, and Jon Medici will serve as the club’s strength and conditioning coach.

Joshua Rodrigues also joins the staff as a development coach after serving in baseball operations for the Tampa Bay organization in 2019.

Britton is entering his first year managing in Norfolk and his 13th season in the Orioles organization overall. In 2008, he was drafted by the Orioles in the 35th round out of Lubbock Christian University. Britton would go on to play seven seasons in Baltimore’s organization, including three seasons with the Norfolk Tides from 2012 to 2014. He played for the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2015 and the Minnesota Twins organization in 2016 before retiring as a player.

In 2017, Britton came back to the Orioles organization as a hitting coach for the Single-A Delmarva Shorebirds. He was elevated to manager for Delmarva in the 2018 season and then became manager of the Bowie Baysox in 2019. With the season getting cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, he coached at the Orioles Alternate Training Site but returned as manager for Bowie in 2021.

In his three seasons as manager, Britton has 217 wins and 177 losses. Bowie reached their league championship series in both seasons Britton managed, totaling a 5-7 career playoff record. He won the Eastern League Manager of the Year Award in 2019.

Britton was born in Panorama City, Calif., and graduated from Weatherford High School (Texas). He played JUCO baseball at Lon Morris College and then played Division I baseball at Steven F. Austin University and Lubbock Christian University. Baltimore drafted Britton in 2008 in the 35th round of the MLB Draft from LCU. His brother, Zack, has 139 saves with Baltimore, ranking second in franchise history.

Ramsey is entering his first season as Norfolk’s pitching coach after serving as the pitching coach for Double-A Bowie in 2021. The 2022 season will be his third as a coach in professional baseball, where he was the pitching coach for Delmarva in 2019 and an Orioles Alternate Site coach in 2020.

In 2019, Delmarva led the South Atlantic League in ERA (3.00), WHIP (1.18), and strikeouts (1,389), and allowed the fewest home runs (67). Under Ramsey’s guidance, Delmarva set the South Atlantic League record for the most strikeouts in a single season.

A 2004 All-American hurler at Oral Roberts University, Ramsey began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Sacramento City College for five seasons from 2007 to 2011, spent three seasons as Pitching Coach at Long Beach State from 2012 to 2014, and then as pitching coach for Nova Southeastern University from 2015 to 2018 before joining the Orioles organization.

Gibbons is entering his third year in the Orioles organization and his second with the Tides. Gibbons had been slated to serve as the hitting coach for the Double-A Bowie Baysox in 2020 before working with the Orioles at their Alternate Training Site. Prior to 2020, Gibbons had spent six seasons with Be Elite Sports Training in Florida.

Sambo is entering his third season in Norfolk and his 16th season in the Orioles organization. He was chosen as a coach for the 2019 Triple-A All-Star Game, and he’s registered 283 career wins as a manager in the Baltimore and Pittsburgh minor league systems. Sambo began his coaching career in 1997 after a 10-year minor league playing career that included stints in the Phillies, Reds, Brewers, White Sox and Angels organizations.

Rail is entering his first season as the athletic trainer for the Tides after serving the same role in 2019 for the Miami Marlins organization at Double-A Jacksonville. Before the Jumbo Shrimp, he worked in the Minnesota Twins organization for 15 years. Rail received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Weber State University and his master’s degree at Montana State University – Bozeman.

Medici is entering his first season with the Tides and his fourth in the Orioles organization after spending the previous three years with Bowie. Prior to working with Baltimore, he worked as a minor league strength and conditioning coach for the San Francisco Giants from 2017 to 2019. He started working in affiliated baseball in 2016 as a minor league physical performance coach for the Colorado Rockies.