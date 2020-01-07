Norfolk State rolls to 82-59 MEAC win over Coppin State

Jermaine Bishop and Joe Bryant Jr. combined for 38 points to lead Norfolk State to an 82-59 win over Coppin State on Monday night.

Bishop made 5-of-9 from deep and 7-of-15 overall for a 21-point night. Bryant sank 6-of-10 overall, 3-of-5 from 3-point range, for 17 points. They helped the Spartans knock down 13 treys in the game.

Norfolk State secured its second MEAC win in as many games to start conference play, improving to 6-11 overall as well.

Junior Kashaun Hicks and Spirit Ricks each scored 12 points to give NSU four players in double figures, with Ricks adding a double-double with 10 rebounds. Hicks totaled eight boards as well as NSU held a 42-28 advantage on the glass, 11-4 in second chance points.

For the game, the Spartans shot nearly 48 percent, 57 in the second half. CSU made just 32 percent in the second half and 38 percent overall. The Eagles fell to 0-2 in the league, 4-13 overall.

Ricks had seven of the team’s first 11 points, and NSU led 13-7 seven and a half minutes into the contest. Bishop started to heat up, hitting three straight 3-pointers for the Spartans to help get the advantage to seven.

The Spartans led by 10 with 3:30 to go in the half on a trey from Bryant. They went into the locker room ahead by the same margin at 39-29. Bishop totaled 16 in the first half, with Bryant also in double figures with 11.

Bryant and Hicks each sank 3-pointers early in the second half as NSU pushed ahead by 15. The Spartans maintained that double-digit advantage, and then up by 10 with 13 minutes to go, they began a 14-1 run. Hicks and sophomore Chris Ford each had a couple of buckets during that time as the lead stretched to 23, 69-46, with eight minutes left.

A couple of 3-pointers late in the game by freshman Daryl Anderson gave NSU its largest lead of the game at 25.

The Spartans finished 13-of-26 from deep while holding CSU to 8-of-29 from beyond the arc. The Eagles also made just 15-of-30 from the free throw line.

Andrew Robinson hit 5-of-10 from deep for 18 points to lead CSU. Dejuan Clayton added 12 points, and Koby Thomas contributed 10 points and seven boards.

The Spartans won their 13th in a row over the Eagles, the 11th straight in Baltimore dating back even farther.

The Spartans will play their next game also on the road, this Saturday at Howard at 4 p.m.

