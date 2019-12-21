Norfolk State rallies, defeats Bowling Green in OT
A late Norfolk State run sent the game into overtime, and the Spartans prevailed in the extra session over Bowling Green on Friday night, 72-67, in the Boardwalk Battle at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
NSU (4-9) scored the last 11 points of regulation in less than three minutes, eight of those points coming from junior Kashaun Hicks. The Spartans knocked down a trio of three-pointers in overtime, then held off the Falcons at the free throw line for the win.
The Spartans will play for the tournament championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. against Drexel, a winner earlier in the day over Quinnipiac.
Hicks played spoiler in the late going, and senior Jermaine Bishop heated up with a pair of treys in the extra session. Hicks finished with 13 points after making all three attempts from beyond the arc, and Bishop added 11 points.
Bowling Green fell to 8-3 on the year.
