Nonprofit with goal to end gun violence launches website to find funding data, grants

Community Justice Action Fund has announced the launch of End Community Violence, a web portal connecting Community Violence Intervention programs nationwide with funding data and grant opportunities available in their states and localities.

The launch of End Community Violence follows a historic, bipartisan gun violence prevention package including $250 million in federal funding for proven CVI programs, announced by Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and John Corryn (R-TX) after recent tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde.

“Since our founding we have been dedicated to building community power to reduce gun violence. Launching this first-of-its-kind website provides a needed tool to grassroots organizers doing hard work in countless communities around the country,” said Greg Jackson, executive director of Community Justice. “As Congress prepares to pass landmark legislation to fund CVI services and combat this public health crisis, our new database will ensure organizers can find the resources they need to build strong wrap-around services proven to address the root causes of violence, support survivors, change communities and save lives.”

Visitors to endcommunityviolence.com will be able to search by state and city to find up-to-date information on public funding committed to CVI programs, grant opportunities, and public agencies and community-based organizations working to end violence in their community.

Alongside more than 200 volunteers nationwide, Community Justice advocates for policymakers and decision makers to support community focused strategies to end gun violence and recognize this is a public health crisis requiring a public health response. This latest effort builds on the organization’s work to support community focused strategies to end gun violence and recognize this as a public health crisis needing a public health response.

The Community Justice Action Fund, a project of Tides Advocacy, is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization building power for and with communities of color to end gun violence.