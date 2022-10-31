Nonprofit announces name change to Virginia Down Syndrome Association 

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond announced today that it is changing its name to the Virginia Down Syndrome Association.

“Our name change shows the evolution of the organization and reflects the work we are doing across Virginia,” said Jennifer Case, executive director of the Virginia Down Syndrome Association. “We serve more than the Richmond region and want to ensure individuals with Down syndrome and their families know we are here for them, too.”

Down syndrome is the most common genetic condition, where approximately 120 babies in Virginia are born with Down syndrome annually.

VDSA currently provides program support and direct services for more than 650 families in Richmond, Williamsburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, the Shenandoah Valley and Southern Virginia.

Educational and community support include courses for parents, webinars and conferences for professionals, hospital visits, social groups, job training and resource navigation and support.

Last year, the organization hosted more than 115 events across Virginia.

“Individuals with Down syndrome attend school, work, recreate and have full lives,” said Case. “They are part of the communities we live in and shouldn’t be erased. A name change can seem very small to some but makes a major difference for families who are looking to be in community with others.”

The new name is effective immediately and includes a new logo and website.

Visit the new website at www.virginiadsa.org to learn more.