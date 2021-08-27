No. 3 Virginia wins 2-0 at George Mason

Second-half goals from Taryn Torres and Alexa Spaanstra pushed No. 3 Virginia (3-0-0) to a 2-0 victory over George Mason (0-3-0) on Thursday night at George Mason Stadium.

It was the third straight shutout of the season for the Cavaliers who opened the 2021 campaign with a pair of shutouts last week, defeating Richmond 8-0 in the season opener and No. 12 West Virginia 1-0 on Sunday.

The Cavaliers had the run of play in the first half, managing a 12-to-1 lead in shots and four on frame. The game remained deadlocked at the break, however, as Virginia couldn’t find the back of the net.

Virginia got on the board in the 53rd minute when Torres broke the scoreless stalemate. Rebecca Jarrett got the ball out on the right wing and passed it back in to Torres at the corner of the box. The midfielder fired her shot from range across the face of the goal and in past the far post for the 1-0 lead.

The Cavaliers doubled the lead almost 10 minutes later when Spaanstra drove past her defender parallel to the box and then pulled up 20 yards out and rifled her shot in the upper right corner for the 2-0 lead.

The Virginia defense would keep things in check from there, locking up the road victory.