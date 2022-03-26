No. 15 Liberty edges Stetson 4-3 on Hillier’s walk-off single

Catcher Three Hilliers’ two-out, ninth-inning single propelled the No. 15 Liberty Flames past the Stetson Hatters, 4-3, Friday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

After the visiting Hatters scored two runs in the top of the ninth of the opening game of the three-game ASUN series, the Flames put runners on the corners with two outs on a single by designated hitter Brady Gulakowski. Hillier followed by lining 1-2 pitch back through the middle of the field to score right fielder Aaron Anderson and give Liberty a 4-3 victory.

Five Flames had two hits apiece in the game. Hillier was one of the five with two hits and he drove in two runs in the contest. Center fielder Derek Orndorff also had two hits, was hit by a pitch and scored twice in the game for Liberty.

Liberty improves to 15-5 overall and 3-1 in ASUN play. Stetson drops to 12-9 overall and 0-4 in the ASUN.

