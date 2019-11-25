Nine incidents of vehicle vandalism reported over weekend in Augusta County
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a series of vehicle vandalisms that occurred over the weekend.
A total of nine incidents of vandalism were reported on Sunday, all believed to have occurred during the early morning hours.
The suspect(s) threw rocks at parked cars and, in some instances, caused other damage (such as broken side mirrors). The reported damage is estimated to be in excess of $4,000.
The incidents reported include:
- 200 block of Westminster Road
- 300, 400, and 500 block of Wyndham Hill Drive
- Hereford Drive
- 100 block of Emerald Drive
- Antrim Road
- Reed Street
- 1100 block of Madrid Road
If anyone has any information about these cases, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.