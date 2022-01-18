Nighttime snow hauling work scheduled in Hot Springs

Travelers in the Hot Springs area of Bath County should be alert for activities to haul snow away from roads in the downtown area on Main Street and Route 220.

Roads have been plowed, but in Hot Springs snow is limiting lane width to one and a half lanes. To provide full two-lane traffic, VDOT crews will be hauling snow away from this area.

Travelers should be alert for trucks loading and hauling snow away. This work will only occur during nighttime hours and is expected to take two days to complete.

