Youngkin announces administration, board, agency appointments

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s effort to move Virginia way, way over to the right is over now. Back to governing, the lame duck announced a run of appointments on Friday, including three to the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, which you just know he handed off to a junior staffer.
Youngkin, in name, at least, appointed Teri Crawford Brown, the CEO of Blackberry Winter, an Appalachian-based nonprofit, to the advisory board, along with Carson Cox, an associate attorney with the Richmond-based firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton, and Jeffrey Hoeflich-Nickels, owner of the Roanoke-based i77 Strategies.
Here’s to Youngkin actually listening to their advice.
ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS
ADMINISTRATION
- Gillian Richmond, Special Assistant
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
- Jona Roka, Special Assistant
BOARD APPOINTMENTS
ADMINISTRATION
CYBERSECURITY PLANNING COMMITTEE
- Charles Huntley of Middlesex County, Director of Technology, County of Essex
COMMERCE AND TRADE
BROADBAND ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Jimmy Carr of Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, All Points Broadband
- Christian R. Goodwin of Mineral, County Administrator, Louisa County
- Ray LaMura of Richmond, President, VCTA – Broadband Association of Virginia
- Casey Logan of Boydton, COO, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and EMPOWER Broadband
- Steven Sandy of Vinton, Assistant County Administrator, Franklin County
- Richard Schollmann of Henrico, Executive Director, Virginia Broadband Industry Association
COMMONWEALTH
VIRGINIA AFRICAN AMERICAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Monica Hall of Chesterfield, E-Commerce Director, Lincare Holding, Inc.
VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Minesh Patel of Powhatan, President, Owner, and Founder, Ram’s of Virginia, Inc. and Shiv Traders, Inc.
VIRGINIA INDIAN ADVISORY BOARD
- Chief Walt Red Hawk Brown of Southampton County, Chief, Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County Virginia
- Brandon G. Thundercloud Custalow of West Point, Tribal Council Member, Mattaponi Indian Tribe and Reservation
VIRGINIA LATINO ADVISORY BOARD
- Roberto Jose Coquis of Falls Church, Deputy Director, Human Resources, Barbaricum
- Eduardo Gil of Falls Church, Director, Capdesvilas Advisors
COMPACT
LEGISLATIVE ADVISORY COUNCIL TO THE SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD
- The Honorable Mike Cherryof Colonial Heights, Member, House of Delegate, 66th District
DESIGNATED
STATE REHABILITATION ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Becky Alwood of Midlothian, Occupational Therapist, Sheltering Arms Institute
- Heidi Lawyer of Glen Allen, Curriculum Support Specialist, Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center (PEATC)
- Brandy Schantz of Alexandria, CEO, Schantz Group
STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED
- Jennifer Sellers, MAED of Harrisonburg, community volunteer
EDUCATION
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER
- Steve Ahn of Damascus, Science Teacher, Washington County Schools
BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND
- Carolyn Berry of Charlottesville, Participant Coordinator, Independence Resource Center
- H. Cline, Jr., of Staunton, retired teacher and coach, Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind
BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Dennis Via, Ret. of McLean, Executive Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton
STUDENT ADVISORY BOARD
- Arrow Brooks of Bristol, student
- Sarah Byman of Virginia Beach, student
- Elizabeth Cobb of Henrico, student
- Rafael Ibanez of Crozet, student
- Yordanose Moges of Fairfax County, student
- Preston Riddle of Halifax County, student
- Lance Toapanta of Salem, student
- Abubakkar Rahim of Stafford, student
VIRGINIA AMERICAN REVOLUTION 250 COMMISSION
- Gloria Marrero Chambers of McLean, Community Volunteer
HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD ON BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS
- Mark Llobell of Virginia Beach, Founder and CEO, Virginia Autism Foundation
ADVISORY BOARD ON POLYSOMNOGRAPHIC TECHNOLOGY
- Ronnie Hayes of Richmond, Polysomnographic Technologist, VCU Health
- Hannah Tyler of Chester, Polysomnography Technologist, VCU Health
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY LOAN FUND AUTHOIRTY
- Monique Ford of Fredericksburg, CPA/Owner, Monique Valentine Ford, CPA
- Tyler Pieron of Fluvanna County, Board of Directors, Cominghomewell.org
BOARD OF LONG-TERM CARE ADMINISTRATORS
- Lynn Hall Campbell of Richmond and Gloucester, Regional Practice Administrator, Bon Secours/Mercy Health
- Latonya Dickerson Hughes of Hampton, Assistant Dean, Hampton University
BOARD OF OPTOMETRY
- Corliss V. Booker, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC of Chester, Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Education Resources
- Shawn H. Hobbs of Richmond, Optometrist, Commonwealth Eye Care Associates
BOARD OF PHARMACY
- Michelle E. Hoffer of Richmond, Attorney, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP
BOARD OF PHYSICAL THERAPY
- Megan R. Bureau, PT, DPT of Winchester, Associate Professor, Director of Clinical Education, Division of Physical Therapy, Shenandoah University
- Srilekha Palle of Fairfax, visiting fellow, Independent Women’s Forum
CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES REVIEW PANEL
- Nupur Bal of Manakin Sabot, Shareholder/Attorney, Bowen Ten Long & Bal, PC
- Christian Paasch of Alexandria, Executive Committee Chair, Virginia Chapter, National Parents Organization
OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD
- Karina Martich, PhD, of Richmond, President, Berakah Inc.
- Daniel Villar of Henrico, Director for the Office of Ethnic Ministries, Catholic Diocese of Richmond
- Zarmina Yusufi, MD, of Fredericksburg, Internal Medicine Specialist, Stafford Hospital
RARE DISEASE COUNCIL
- Gwen Traficant, Vice-Chair, of Fairfax County, community volunteer, caregiver
VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
- Adrian Frierson of Mechanicsville, Director of Transportation, Hanover County Public Schools
VIRGINIA HEALTH BENEFIT EXCHANGE ADVISORY COMMITTEE
- Craig Connors of Toano, Senior Director of Payor Relations, Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association
LABOR
SAFETY AND HEALTH CODES BOARD
- Audrey Janosik of Richmond, Manager, Medical Program & Regulatory Compliance, Altria Client Services
LEGISLATIVE
BROWN V. BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS COMMITTEE
- Barbara L. Inman of Newport News, Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management, Hampton University
- Geneda Kearney of Chesterfield County, Academic Coach, Walden University
- Cameron Patterson of Farmville, Vice President for Student Affairs, Longwood University; Senior Partner for Strategic Initiatives, Robert Russa Moton Museum
COMMISSION ON ELECTRIC UTILITY REGULATIONS
- Howard Shafferman of Richmond, Founder and Principal, The Haswell Group, LLP; former Chief of Staff and Counselor, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; Retired Partner, Ballard Spahr, LLP
CONFLICT OF INTEREST AND ETHICS ADVISORY COUNCIL
- Adam Kinsman of James City County, County Attorney, James City County