Youngkin announces administration, board, agency appointments
Politics, Virginia

Youngkin announces administration, board, agency appointments

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia politics
(© josephsjacobs – stock.adobe.com)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s effort to move Virginia way, way over to the right is over now. Back to governing, the lame duck announced a run of appointments on Friday, including three to the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, which you just know he handed off to a junior staffer.

Youngkin, in name, at least, appointed Teri Crawford Brown, the CEO of Blackberry Winter, an Appalachian-based nonprofit, to the advisory board, along with Carson Cox, an associate attorney with the Richmond-based firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton, and Jeffrey Hoeflich-Nickels, owner of the Roanoke-based i77 Strategies.

Here’s to Youngkin actually listening to their advice.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

  • Gillian RichmondSpecial Assistant

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

  • Jona RokaSpecial Assistant

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

CYBERSECURITY PLANNING COMMITTEE

  • Charles Huntley of Middlesex County, Director of Technology, County of Essex

COMMERCE AND TRADE

BROADBAND ADVISORY COUNCIL

  • Jimmy Carr of Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, All Points Broadband
  • Christian R. Goodwin of Mineral, County Administrator, Louisa County
  • Ray LaMura of Richmond, President, VCTA – Broadband Association of Virginia
  • Casey Logan of Boydton, COO, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and EMPOWER Broadband
  • Steven Sandy of Vinton, Assistant County Administrator, Franklin County
  • Richard Schollmann of Henrico, Executive Director, Virginia Broadband Industry Association 

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA AFRICAN AMERICAN ADVISORY BOARD

  • Monica Hall of Chesterfield, E-Commerce Director, Lincare Holding, Inc.

VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD

  • Minesh Patel of Powhatan, President, Owner, and Founder, Ram’s of Virginia, Inc. and Shiv Traders, Inc. 

VIRGINIA INDIAN ADVISORY BOARD

  • Chief Walt Red Hawk Brownof Southampton County, Chief, Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County Virginia
  • Brandon G. Thundercloud Custalow of West Point, Tribal Council Member, Mattaponi Indian Tribe and Reservation

VIRGINIA LATINO ADVISORY BOARD

  • Roberto Jose Coquis of Falls Church, Deputy Director, Human Resources, Barbaricum 
  • Eduardo Gil of Falls Church, Director, Capdesvilas Advisors

COMPACT 

LEGISLATIVE ADVISORY COUNCIL TO THE SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD

  • The Honorable Mike Cherryof Colonial Heights, Member, House of Delegate, 66th District

DESIGNATED 

STATE REHABILITATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

  • Becky Alwood of Midlothian, Occupational Therapist, Sheltering Arms Institute
  • Heidi Lawyer of Glen Allen, Curriculum Support Specialist, Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center (PEATC)
  • Brandy Schantz of Alexandria, CEO, Schantz Group

STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED 

  • Jennifer Sellers, MAED of Harrisonburg, community volunteer

EDUCATION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER

  • Steve Ahn of Damascus, Science Teacher, Washington County Schools

BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND

  • Carolyn Berry of Charlottesville, Participant Coordinator, Independence Resource Center
  • H. Cline, Jr., of Staunton, retired teacher and coach, Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY

  • General Dennis Via, Ret. of McLean, Executive Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

 STUDENT ADVISORY BOARD

  • Arrow Brooks of Bristol, student
  • Sarah Byman of Virginia Beach, student
  • Elizabeth Cobb of Henrico, student
  • Rafael Ibanez of Crozet, student
  • Yordanose Moges of Fairfax County, student
  • Preston Riddle of Halifax County, student
  • Lance Toapanta of Salem, student
  • Abubakkar Rahim of Stafford, student

VIRGINIA AMERICAN REVOLUTION 250 COMMISSION

  • Gloria Marrero Chambers of McLean, Community Volunteer

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD ON BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS

  • Mark Llobell of Virginia Beach, Founder and CEO, Virginia Autism Foundation

ADVISORY BOARD ON POLYSOMNOGRAPHIC TECHNOLOGY

  • Ronnie Hayes of Richmond, Polysomnographic Technologist, VCU Health
  • Hannah Tyler of Chester, Polysomnography Technologist, VCU Health

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY LOAN FUND AUTHOIRTY 

  • Monique Ford of Fredericksburg, CPA/Owner, Monique Valentine Ford, CPA
  • Tyler Pieron of Fluvanna County, Board of Directors, Cominghomewell.org

BOARD OF LONG-TERM CARE ADMINISTRATORS

  • Lynn Hall Campbell of Richmond and Gloucester, Regional Practice Administrator, Bon Secours/Mercy Health
  • Latonya Dickerson Hughes of Hampton, Assistant Dean, Hampton University

BOARD OF OPTOMETRY 

  • Corliss V. Booker, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC of Chester, Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Education Resources
  • Shawn H. Hobbs of Richmond, Optometrist, Commonwealth Eye Care Associates

BOARD OF PHARMACY 

  • Michelle E. Hoffer of Richmond, Attorney, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP

BOARD OF PHYSICAL THERAPY 

  • Megan R. Bureau, PT, DPT of Winchester, Associate Professor, Director of Clinical Education, Division of Physical Therapy, Shenandoah University
  • Srilekha Palle of Fairfax, visiting fellow, Independent Women’s Forum

CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES REVIEW PANEL

  • Nupur Bal of Manakin Sabot, Shareholder/Attorney, Bowen Ten Long & Bal, PC
  • Christian Paasch of Alexandria, Executive Committee Chair, Virginia Chapter, National Parents Organization

OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD

  • Karina Martich, PhD, of Richmond, President, Berakah Inc.
  • Daniel Villar of Henrico, Director for the Office of Ethnic Ministries, Catholic Diocese of Richmond
  • Zarmina Yusufi, MD, of Fredericksburg, Internal Medicine Specialist, Stafford Hospital 

RARE DISEASE COUNCIL

  • Gwen Traficant, Vice-Chair, of Fairfax County, community volunteer, caregiver

VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES 

  • Adrian Frierson of Mechanicsville, Director of Transportation, Hanover County Public Schools

VIRGINIA HEALTH BENEFIT EXCHANGE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

  • Craig Connors of Toano, Senior Director of Payor Relations, Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association

LABOR

SAFETY AND HEALTH CODES BOARD

  • Audrey Janosik of Richmond, Manager, Medical Program & Regulatory Compliance, Altria Client Services

LEGISLATIVE

BROWN V. BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS COMMITTEE

  • Barbara L. Inman of Newport News, Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management, Hampton University
  • Geneda Kearney of Chesterfield County, Academic Coach, Walden University
  • Cameron Patterson of Farmville, Vice President for Student Affairs, Longwood University; Senior Partner for Strategic Initiatives, Robert Russa Moton Museum 

COMMISSION ON ELECTRIC UTILITY REGULATIONS 

  • Howard Shafferman of RichmondFounder and Principal, The Haswell Group, LLP; former Chief of Staff and Counselor, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; Retired Partner, Ballard Spahr, LLP

CONFLICT OF INTEREST AND ETHICS ADVISORY COUNCIL

  • Adam Kinsman of James City County, County Attorney, James City County

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

