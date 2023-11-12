Youngkin announces administration, board, agency appointments

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s effort to move Virginia way, way over to the right is over now. Back to governing, the lame duck announced a run of appointments on Friday, including three to the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, which you just know he handed off to a junior staffer.

Youngkin, in name, at least, appointed Teri Crawford Brown, the CEO of Blackberry Winter, an Appalachian-based nonprofit, to the advisory board, along with Carson Cox, an associate attorney with the Richmond-based firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton, and Jeffrey Hoeflich-Nickels, owner of the Roanoke-based i77 Strategies.

Here’s to Youngkin actually listening to their advice.

ADMINISTRATION APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

Gillian Richmond, Special Assistant

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

Jona Roka, Special Assistant

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

ADMINISTRATION

CYBERSECURITY PLANNING COMMITTEE

Charles Huntley of Middlesex County, Director of Technology, County of Essex

COMMERCE AND TRADE

BROADBAND ADVISORY COUNCIL

Jimmy Carr of Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, All Points Broadband

of Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, All Points Broadband Christian R. Goodwin of Mineral, County Administrator, Louisa County

of Mineral, County Administrator, Louisa County Ray LaMura of Richmond, President, VCTA – Broadband Association of Virginia

of Richmond, President, VCTA – Broadband Association of Virginia Casey Logan of Boydton, COO, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and EMPOWER Broadband

of Boydton, COO, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and EMPOWER Broadband Steven Sandy of Vinton, Assistant County Administrator, Franklin County

of Vinton, Assistant County Administrator, Franklin County Richard Schollmann of Henrico, Executive Director, Virginia Broadband Industry Association

COMMONWEALTH

VIRGINIA AFRICAN AMERICAN ADVISORY BOARD

Monica Hall of Chesterfield, E-Commerce Director, Lincare Holding, Inc.

VIRGINIA ASIAN ADVISORY BOARD

Minesh Patel of Powhatan, President, Owner, and Founder, Ram’s of Virginia, Inc. and Shiv Traders, Inc.

VIRGINIA INDIAN ADVISORY BOARD

Chief Walt Red Hawk Brown of Southampton County, Chief, Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County Virginia

of Southampton County, Chief, Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County Virginia Brandon G. Thundercloud Custalow of West Point, Tribal Council Member, Mattaponi Indian Tribe and Reservation

VIRGINIA LATINO ADVISORY BOARD

Roberto Jose Coquis of Falls Church, Deputy Director, Human Resources, Barbaricum

of Falls Church, Deputy Director, Human Resources, Barbaricum Eduardo Gil of Falls Church, Director, Capdesvilas Advisors

COMPACT

LEGISLATIVE ADVISORY COUNCIL TO THE SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD

The Honorable Mike Cherryof Colonial Heights, Member, House of Delegate, 66th District

DESIGNATED

STATE REHABILITATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Becky Alwood of Midlothian, Occupational Therapist, Sheltering Arms Institute

of Midlothian, Occupational Therapist, Sheltering Arms Institute Heidi Lawyer of Glen Allen, Curriculum Support Specialist, Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center (PEATC)

of Glen Allen, Curriculum Support Specialist, Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center (PEATC) Brandy Schantz of Alexandria, CEO, Schantz Group

STATE REHABILITATION COUNCIL FOR THE BLIND AND VISION IMPAIRED

Jennifer Sellers, MAED of Harrisonburg, community volunteer

EDUCATION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER

Steve Ahn of Damascus, Science Teacher, Washington County Schools

BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND

Carolyn Berry of Charlottesville, Participant Coordinator, Independence Resource Center

of Charlottesville, Participant Coordinator, Independence Resource Center H. Cline, Jr., of Staunton, retired teacher and coach, Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind

BOARD OF VISITORS OF VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY

General Dennis Via, Ret. of McLean, Executive Vice President, Booz Allen Hamilton

STUDENT ADVISORY BOARD

Arrow Brooks of Bristol, student

of Bristol, student Sarah Byman of Virginia Beach, student

of Virginia Beach, student Elizabeth Cobb of Henrico, student

of Henrico, student Rafael Ibanez of Crozet, student

of Crozet, student Yordanose Moges of Fairfax County, student

of Fairfax County, student Preston Riddle of Halifax County, student

of Halifax County, student Lance Toapanta of Salem, student

of Salem, student Abubakkar Rahim of Stafford, student

VIRGINIA AMERICAN REVOLUTION 250 COMMISSION

Gloria Marrero Chambers of McLean, Community Volunteer

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

ADVISORY BOARD ON BEHAVIOR ANALYSIS

Mark Llobell of Virginia Beach, Founder and CEO, Virginia Autism Foundation

ADVISORY BOARD ON POLYSOMNOGRAPHIC TECHNOLOGY

Ronnie Hayes of Richmond, Polysomnographic Technologist, VCU Health

of Richmond, Polysomnographic Technologist, VCU Health Hannah Tyler of Chester, Polysomnography Technologist, VCU Health

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY LOAN FUND AUTHOIRTY

Monique Ford of Fredericksburg, CPA/Owner, Monique Valentine Ford, CPA

of Fredericksburg, CPA/Owner, Monique Valentine Ford, CPA Tyler Pieron of Fluvanna County, Board of Directors, Cominghomewell.org

BOARD OF LONG-TERM CARE ADMINISTRATORS

Lynn Hall Campbell of Richmond and Gloucester, Regional Practice Administrator, Bon Secours/Mercy Health

of Richmond and Gloucester, Regional Practice Administrator, Bon Secours/Mercy Health Latonya Dickerson Hughes of Hampton, Assistant Dean, Hampton University

BOARD OF OPTOMETRY

Corliss V. Booker, PhD, APRN, FNP-BC of Chester, Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Education Resources

of Chester, Nurse Practitioner, Nursing Education Resources Shawn H. Hobbs of Richmond, Optometrist, Commonwealth Eye Care Associates

BOARD OF PHARMACY

Michelle E. Hoffer of Richmond, Attorney, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP

BOARD OF PHYSICAL THERAPY

Megan R. Bureau, PT, DPT of Winchester, Associate Professor, Director of Clinical Education, Division of Physical Therapy, Shenandoah University

of Winchester, Associate Professor, Director of Clinical Education, Division of Physical Therapy, Shenandoah University Srilekha Palle of Fairfax, visiting fellow, Independent Women’s Forum

CHILD SUPPORT GUIDELINES REVIEW PANEL

Nupur Bal of Manakin Sabot, Shareholder/Attorney, Bowen Ten Long & Bal, PC

of Manakin Sabot, Shareholder/Attorney, Bowen Ten Long & Bal, PC Christian Paasch of Alexandria, Executive Committee Chair, Virginia Chapter, National Parents Organization

OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD

Karina Martich, PhD, of Richmond, President, Berakah Inc.

of Richmond, President, Berakah Inc. Daniel Villar of Henrico, Director for the Office of Ethnic Ministries, Catholic Diocese of Richmond

of Henrico, Director for the Office of Ethnic Ministries, Catholic Diocese of Richmond Zarmina Yusufi, MD, of Fredericksburg, Internal Medicine Specialist, Stafford Hospital

RARE DISEASE COUNCIL

Gwen Traficant, Vice-Chair, of Fairfax County, community volunteer, caregiver

VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES

Adrian Frierson of Mechanicsville, Director of Transportation, Hanover County Public Schools

VIRGINIA HEALTH BENEFIT EXCHANGE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Craig Connors of Toano, Senior Director of Payor Relations, Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association

LABOR

SAFETY AND HEALTH CODES BOARD

Audrey Janosik of Richmond, Manager, Medical Program & Regulatory Compliance, Altria Client Services

LEGISLATIVE

BROWN V. BOARD OF EDUCATION SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS COMMITTEE

Barbara L. Inman of Newport News, Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management, Hampton University

of Newport News, Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Management, Hampton University Geneda Kearney of Chesterfield County, Academic Coach, Walden University

of Chesterfield County, Academic Coach, Walden University Cameron Patterson of Farmville, Vice President for Student Affairs, Longwood University; Senior Partner for Strategic Initiatives, Robert Russa Moton Museum

COMMISSION ON ELECTRIC UTILITY REGULATIONS

Howard Shafferman of Richmond, Founder and Principal, The Haswell Group, LLP; former Chief of Staff and Counselor, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; Retired Partner, Ballard Spahr, LLP

CONFLICT OF INTEREST AND ETHICS ADVISORY COUNCIL