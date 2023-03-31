WrestleMania 39 Preview: Full cards for Nights 1&2, predictions

Cody Rhodes finally gets his WrestleMania moment this weekend. Will he also bring home the WWE title?

Rhodes is about as close to a sure bet as there can be in the world of WWE, which is famous for changing the direction of a long-term storyline at literally the last minute.

Rhodes has been trending toward a WWE championship win over two-plus-year champ Roman Reigns since the night after WrestleMania a year ago.

It would make no sense for the company to follow through with the Rhodes story at this point, but again, this is WWE.

Vince McMahon is, supposedly, not a factor in creative, his focus on being getting his $9 billion asking price to sell the company, but he’s still the chairman of the board, and if he wakes up from his nap Sunday afternoon and decides that Reigns continuing as champ is what’s best for business, well, yeah, you’ve heard that line before.

What else do we have on tap for WM39 weekend?

Night 1

Austin Theory defends his U.S. title against John Cena: Cena is here only to put Theory over, not just giving the young U.S. champ the win, but giving him the shine of a main event with a WWE legend/movie star.

Charlotte Flair defends to Smackdown women’s title against Rhea Ripley: All signs point to Ripley leaving with the belt.

The Usos defend the WWE tag titles against Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens: With Reigns set to drop the WWE belt on Sunday night, the Usos need to retain here, to maintain some heat for The Bloodline after ‘Mania.

Becky Lynch/Lita/Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL: Vince loves putting the legends over on the big stage.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul: Vince also loves putting celebrities over his full-time talent on the big stage.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio: Rey is going into the Hall of Fame this weekend. Vince loves to humble his stars in these kinds of situations.

Braun Strowman/Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders: The Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt returns were a big mistake.

Night 2

Roman Reigns defends the undisputed WWE title against Cody Rhodes: Cody for the belt, and for extra credit, I’ll predict a Cody heel turn, with “The American Nightmare” joining Paul Heyman.

Bianca Belair defends the Raw women’s title against Asuka: Toss-up here. I’ll go with Belair, but I can see this one going either way.

Gunther defends the Intercontinental title in a three-way with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus: This one is to elevate Gunther with a win over two established former world champs.

Edge vs. Finn Bàlor in a Hell in a Cell match: Finn Bàlor never loses as “The Demon.” Edge doesn’t lose as “Brood Edge.” I’m going with “Brood Edge.”

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos: Omos’ job here is to be a 7’3” rag doll for Lesnar, who will be lined up to be the challenger for Rhodes at SummerSlam.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green: Another match aimed at getting as many people on the card as possible.