Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newswrestlemania 39 preview full cards for nights 12 predictions
Sports

WrestleMania 39 Preview: Full cards for Nights 1&2, predictions

Chris Graham
Published date:

wrestlemania 39Cody Rhodes finally gets his WrestleMania moment this weekend. Will he also bring home the WWE title?

Rhodes is about as close to a sure bet as there can be in the world of WWE, which is famous for changing the direction of a long-term storyline at literally the last minute.

Rhodes has been trending toward a WWE championship win over two-plus-year champ Roman Reigns since the night after WrestleMania a year ago.

It would make no sense for the company to follow through with the Rhodes story at this point, but again, this is WWE.

Vince McMahon is, supposedly, not a factor in creative, his focus on being getting his $9 billion asking price to sell the company, but he’s still the chairman of the board, and if he wakes up from his nap Sunday afternoon and decides that Reigns continuing as champ is what’s best for business, well, yeah, you’ve heard that line before.

What else do we have on tap for WM39 weekend?

Night 1

Austin Theory defends his U.S. title against John Cena: Cena is here only to put Theory over, not just giving the young U.S. champ the win, but giving him the shine of a main event with a WWE legend/movie star.

Charlotte Flair defends to Smackdown women’s title against Rhea Ripley: All signs point to Ripley leaving with the belt.

The Usos defend the WWE tag titles against Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens: With Reigns set to drop the WWE belt on Sunday night, the Usos need to retain here, to maintain some heat for The Bloodline after ‘Mania.

Becky Lynch/Lita/Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL: Vince loves putting the legends over on the big stage.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul: Vince also loves putting celebrities over his full-time talent on the big stage.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio: Rey is going into the Hall of Fame this weekend. Vince loves to humble his stars in these kinds of situations.

Braun Strowman/Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders: The Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt returns were a big mistake.

Night 2

Roman Reigns defends the undisputed WWE title against Cody Rhodes: Cody for the belt, and for extra credit, I’ll predict a Cody heel turn, with “The American Nightmare” joining Paul Heyman.

Bianca Belair defends the Raw women’s title against Asuka: Toss-up here. I’ll go with Belair, but I can see this one going either way.

Gunther defends the Intercontinental title in a three-way with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus: This one is to elevate Gunther with a win over two established former world champs.

Edge vs. Finn Bàlor in a Hell in a Cell match: Finn Bàlor never loses as “The Demon.” Edge doesn’t lose as “Brood Edge.” I’m going with “Brood Edge.”

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos: Omos’ job here is to be a 7’3” rag doll for Lesnar, who will be lined up to be the challenger for Rhodes at SummerSlam.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green: Another match aimed at getting as many people on the card as possible.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Kenny Brooks on underdog status at Final Four: ‘The No. 1 seed means we belong here’
2 Update: Man with knife, not gun, faces charges in Shenandoah Elementary School scare
3 Three bridge projects will close roads starting Monday in Rockingham, Page, Augusta
4 Injustice: It’s time for someone to go to bat for Jennifer and Linda Lubin
5 Reece Beekman declares for NBA draft: Virginia fans, might be time to worry

Latest News

TikTok
Perspectives

Let’s stop TikTok: Safeguarding American user data means quitting social media platform

Rebecca Barnabi
Culture

Great Resignation wanes: Latest jobs report shows less quitting in Commonwealth

Rebecca Barnabi

According to the most recent BLS JOLTS, the Great Resignation eased up as job quitting decreased in January 2023.

Virginia

Virginia Resource Advisory Committee has nearly $90,000 to recommend for projects

Rebecca Barnabi

The VRAC has approximately $89,500 to recommend for projects through the SRS and Community Self-Determination Act Title II Program.

Isaac Traudt
Sports

Former Virginia big Isaac Traudt announces transfer destination: Yeah, it’s Creighton

Chris Graham
ncaa tournament
Sports

The most unpredictable NCAA Tournament ever gives us a wide open Final Four

Scott Ratcliffe
Kenny Brooks
Sports

Kenny Brooks on underdog status at Final Four: ‘The No. 1 seed means we belong here’

Chris Graham
climate change pollution
U.S./World

House of Representatives energy and environment coalition stands against H.R. 1

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy