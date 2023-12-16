Women’s Basketball: Wofford bank with less than a second to go sinks Virginia, 71-70

Rachael Rose connected on a floater with less than a second remaining to lift Wofford over Virginia, 71-70, at John Paul Jones Arena Saturday afternoon.

The loss snapped a three-game Virginia winning streak. The Cavaliers (7-3) led for 33:24 of game time and out-rebounded Wofford, 45-27.

Olivia McGhee (14 points), Paris Clark (14 points, 5-of-9 FG, 5 rebounds) and Camryn Taylor (13 points, 6-of-9 FG, 4 rebounds) led Virginia in scoring.

UVA grabbed its largest lead of the game [36-25] with 2:04 to go in the first half and led 37-30 going into the break.

Coming out of the break, Wofford (7-4) scored the first six points to quickly cut the Cavaliers’ lead to two, 37-35. A 6-0 UVA run with under 2:00 to go in the quarter put the Hoos back in the driver’s seat heading into the fourth, at which point Virginia led, 52-47.

A 7-0 Wofford run put the Terriers ahead 59-55 midway through the fourth, which marked their first lead since Wofford’s first made basket of the game. The fourth quarter saw nine lead changes and four tied scores and neither team led by more than four points throughout.

Virginia trailed 69-68 when Clark stole a Terriers’ inbound pass and dished it to Alexia Smith, who finished the layup in transition to put the Hoos ahead 70-69 with 27 seconds left.

On the game’s final possession, Rose received a pass with four seconds left on the game clock, and drove right before releasing a contested runner, which banked in to put the Terriers’ up for good.

Upon an officials’ review, the game clock displayed 0.4 seconds. The Cavaliers called timeout to automatically advance the ball to halfcourt, but to no avail, as the inbound pass was deflected away immediately erasing any hope of a UVA shot attempt.