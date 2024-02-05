Countries

Home Women’s Basketball: Virginia rallies in fourth, but Clemson holds on for 75-69 win
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia rallies in fourth, but Clemson holds on for 75-69 win

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Virginia rallied from 10 down to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but Clemson took control in the final two minutes in a 75-69 win on Sunday at JPJ.

The Tigers (11-12, 3-8 ACC) led 54-44 entering the fourth quarter. Cady Pauley came off the bench and stroked back-to-back threes to cap an 11-0 run by the ‘Hoos to start the fourth, with Pauley’s second three putting UVA (10-12, 2-9 ACC) up 55-54.

There were five more lead changes over the course of the next three and a half minutes, but the Tigers went up to stay on a layup from Robinson with 3:50 remaining. Clemson led 71-64 at the 1:32 mark, but Sam Brunelle hit back-to-back field goals, one of which was a three, to cut the Tigers’ lead to 71-69 with 36 seconds left.

Fifteen seconds later, Harris made a layup, and Edessa Noyan fouled out on the play. On the ensuing Harris free throw, Clemson secured the offensive rebound, forcing the Cavaliers to foul.

Virginia missed its last three attempts from the field with under 10 seconds to play as Clemson tallied its third consecutive win.

Brunelle and Kymora Johnson tied for a game-high 24 points. Johnson shot 10-of-20 from the field and added five rebounds and eight assists.

Brunelle was 9-of-15 from the floor and 6-of-11 from three-point range.

Brunelle’s 24 points are a season high, and her six triples tied Johnson’s John Paul Jones Arena single-game record by a Cavalier.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

