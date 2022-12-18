Menu
news womens basketball virginia improves to 12 0 with 84 28 rout of morgan state
Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 12-0 with 84-28 rout of Morgan State

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia remained undefeated with a too-easy 84-28 win over Morgan State on Sunday at JPJ.

It was actually only 14-10 UVA (12-0, NET: 27) at the end of one, and then turned into an embarrassing rout thereafter.

Mir McLean was one of three Cavaliers to finish the game in double figures with 16 points and nine rebounds. Camryn Taylor scored 15 points with six rebounds and four blocked shots.

Sunshine McCrae led Morgan State (7-4, NET: 262) with 12 points and six rebounds.

The Cavaliers return to ACC play next week, traveling to play at Duke (10-1, NET: 10) on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Virginia is back home on Thursday, Dec. 29, hosting Georgia Tech (8-3, NET: 69) at 7 p.m.

Chris Graham

