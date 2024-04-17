Women’s Basketball: Virginia adds 6’7″ center Hawa Doumbouya from transfer portal

Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton picked up a 6’7” center from Maryland, Hawa Doumbouya, from the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Doumbouya didn’t get much run as a freshman at Maryland, averaging just 3.4 minutes per game.

Agugua-Hamilton had recruited Doumbouya, a Bronx native who played her senior year as a prep at Our Lady of Mount Carmel (Md.), and said the two had a “great connection.”

“Once we saw her name in the transfer portal, we jumped on the opportunity to add her to our program because we knew she would be a perfect fit,” Agugua-Hamilton said. “Hawa is a high-character student-athlete and fits our culture. She is a skilled post player with off-the-chart potential. At 6’7”, she is physical, can score, rebound, pass and stretch the defense with her shot. We will continue to develop her, which leaves no doubt in my mind that with three years of eligibility remaining, she will have a phenomenal career here at UVA.”