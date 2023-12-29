Countries
Home Wildlife Center of Virginia provides care for record-setting number of animals in 2023
Local

Wildlife Center of Virginia provides care for record-setting number of animals in 2023

Crystal Graham
Published date:
black bear cub
Black bear cub, images submitted by the Virginia Wildlife Center

The Wildlife Center of Virginia provided care for more than 4,000 animals in 2023. It was a record-setting year for the Waynesboro non-profit teaching and research hospital for native wildlife. The previous record was set in 2022.

The steady increase in admissions during recent years reflects a combination of factors, including human-related activity, ongoing habitat loss, extreme weather events and increased awareness of the hospital’s services throughout the region.

Among the species admitted this year were:

  • 66 Bald Eagles
  • 554 Virginia Opossums
  • 6 American Black Bears
  • 245 Eastern Box Turtles
  • 124 Red-tailed Hawks
  • 52 Barred Owls
  • Thousands of other individual animals, representing more than 200 native species.

“This year has been truly remarkable. “We’ve seen an incredible range of animals come through our doors, each with their own unique story and need for care,” said Dr. Karra Pierce, Director of Veterinary Services.

“The dedication of our staff and volunteers has been nothing short of inspiring, as they’ve worked tirelessly to provide these animals with the second chance they deserve.”

Beyond providing direct medical care, the Wildlife Center of Virginia plays a crucial role in educating the public about wildlife conservation and coexistence.

Through community outreach programs and educational presentations, the hospital has reached more than 1.5 million people throughout its 40-year history.

The increased number of patients has also put a strain on the non-profit hospital’s resources.

“We rely on the generosity of many incredible supporters to make our work possible,” said Chris Aycock, Director of Development. “Every contribution, big or small, helps us provide critical care to wildlife in need. With your help, we can continue to be a beacon of hope for native species facing challenges, and ensure a healthier future for all.”

To learn more about the Wildlife Center of Virginia or to make a contribution, visit www.wildlifecenter.org

snapping turtle Virginia opossum

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

