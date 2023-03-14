Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news what tony bennett knows about furman they really play the right way
Sports

What Tony Bennett knows about Furman: ‘They really play the right way’

Chris Graham
Published:
tony bennett
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia coach Tony Bennett has been sharpening his skills as a video editor lately. Getting ready on short notice for a first-round NCAA Tournament game is an all-hands-on-deck kind of thing.

“I’ve actually gotten better. I’m pretty good. I’m not like my father or some of the other coaches,” Bennett joked with reporters at a Monday presser.

The head coach relies on Johnny Carpenter, the staff’s director of player personnel, to slice and dice Hudl Sportscode and Synergy clips into digestible bits that help give insight into what, for instance, Furman, Virginia’s first-round opponent, likes to do, and how they go about doing what they do.

The staff had to put itself on a crash course to learn everything it can about Furman (27-7), the SoCon champ, on the heels of back-to-back-to-back late nights in Greensboro at the ACC Tournament.

“Scouting has become pretty darn advanced, and you have so much access from the days when you used two tape decks, and you’re cutting tape, and that doesn’t even exist anymore,” Bennett said. “But, you know, you find certainly how they guard certain actions, what they do against certain actions, so you’re looking at similarities, you know, teams they played in your league or stuff like that. So, it’s all of the above, it really is.

“I don’t know if there’s enough hours in the day to watch everything, but you certainly get a good idea. And that’s why seeing how they’ve executed offensively and defensively, you know, catches your attention, and they know what they’re doing,” said Bennett, whose team faces Furman on Thursday at 12:40 p.m. ET in Orlando, in one of the opening games of the first day of the tournament’s first round.

Furman, coached by Bob Richey, who has won 20+ games in five of his six seasons at the school, is built this year around SoCon player of the year Jalen Slawson, a 6’7” power forward who does a little bit of everything for the Paladins – averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 55.6 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from three-point range.

“He’s just good, you know, he’s mature, and he’s a complete offensive player and very competitive, you know, at his size and length. He can shoot the three, put it on the floor, pass as well, and you just look at complete guys, and their five can shoot it as well,” Bennett said, referring to Garrett Hien, a 6’9” junior, who is averaging a modest 8.0 points per game, but shoots 54.0 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from three-point range.

The Paladins like to shoot the three – they average 9.5 makes per game, ranking 20th nationally, on 27.5 attempts per game, 11th nationally.

The leading scorer is 6’3” two guard Mike Bothwell (18.0 ppg, 3.5 rebs/g, 3.0 assists/g, 51.9% FG, 33.8% 3FG). His backcourt mate, 6’1” point guard JP Pegues (12.0 ppg, 4.0 assists/g, 42.3% FG, 34.9% 3FG), is a speedy, tough guard.

Marcus Foster, a 6’4” guard, averages 10.6 points per game, and shoots 42.6 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from long-range – think: Armaan Franklin.

What Bennett has learned in his crash course on Furman basketball is that they’re good.

“The more you watch a team, you get a feel for them, and there’s a reason why they’ve been so good for so many years,” Bennett said. “That program has been established, and they really play the right way. They’re a veteran team, player of the year and the league leading scorer in the conference, first team, they have a very good point guard, four guards, they can get it down the floor, shoot it well, but run good stuff and play hard defensively. And, you know, again, with a couple guys, I think a couple guys came back for their fifth year, they’re a veteran team, and they just, they they’ve played well, and you can see it and there.

“You get to this NCAA Tournament, there’s so many good teams, I think, as the years go on, the teams get better, as we talked about, because of the transfer rule and even at the fifth year and all that stuff, and they do a lot of good stuff. And so, they’ll challenge you in a lot of ways. So just, respect grew watching them and knew that going into it, but you can see why they’ve been successful, not just this year, over the years,” Bennett said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Must-Reads

1 Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity
2 Virginia screwed Duke again, getting better seed, bracket despite ACCT title game loss
3 Twenty years later: The curtain will never fall on my love for local theater
4 Waynesboro leaders don’t really want Jim Wood to step down: That was all kayfabe
5 Why are NC State, Pitt in, and UNC, Clemson, out? And what about the seeds for Duke, UVA?

Latest News

headlines news
Perspectives

Local news media fails when reporting on a possible suicide in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
uva health
Local

From the heart: UVA Health nationally recognized for imaging services

Rebecca Barnabi

The Adult Echocardiography Lab at the UVA Heart & Vascular Center has received the 25-Year Silver Accreditation Milestone.

Local

Happy Birthday America welcomes parade applications for 2023 festivities

Rebecca Barnabi

Applications are open for the 2023 4th of July Parade in Staunton. Happy Birthday America hosts the annual festivities in Gypsy Hill Park.

chris graham espn
Sports

I’ll be the guy in pink on press row, reading a banned book about CRT

Chris Graham
vince mcmahon
Sports

There’s only one real player for WWE at Vince McMahon’s $9 billion asking price

Chris Graham
earth
Perspectives

De-extinction movement trying to bring back extinct wildlife species

EarthTalk
iran
Perspectives

Veiled aggressors: Hidden figures launching attacks on girls in schools in Iran

Leila Milani

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy