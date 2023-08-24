Wes Iseli brings magic show to Court Square Theater on Friday night

Magician Wes Iseli will deliver a night of surprises on Friday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m., at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg.

Full of comedy, Vegas-style illusions and opportunities for audience participation, Wes Iseli’s Magic Show is fun for all ages.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Iseli performs at resorts, country clubs, theaters, trade shows, company picnics and high schools all over the East Coast. For 10 years, he performed an annual 24-hour magic show to fundraise for The Children’s Miracle Network. In addition to his work on stage, Iseli mentors younger magicians and is a USDA-certified animal trainer and magic consultant for The Carbonaro Effect on Tru TV.

Iseli keeps his routines exciting with feats that range from predicting the headlines of national newspapers a month in advance or escaping from audience-constructed traps.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Tickets are available online at courtsquaretheater.org.