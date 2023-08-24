Countries
Wes Iseli brings magic show to Court Square Theater on Friday night
Events, Local

Wes Iseli brings magic show to Court Square Theater on Friday night

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Magician Wes Iseli poster
Image courtesy Court Square Theater

Magician Wes Iseli will deliver a night of surprises on Friday, Aug. 25, at 6:30 p.m., at Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg.

Full of comedy, Vegas-style illusions and opportunities for audience participation, Wes Iseli’s Magic Show is fun for all ages.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Iseli performs at resorts, country clubs, theaters, trade shows, company picnics and high schools all over the East Coast. For 10 years, he performed an annual 24-hour magic show to fundraise for The Children’s Miracle Network. In addition to his work on stage, Iseli mentors younger magicians and is a USDA-certified animal trainer and magic consultant for The Carbonaro Effect on Tru TV.

Iseli keeps his routines exciting with feats that range from predicting the headlines of national newspapers a month in advance or escaping from audience-constructed traps.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.

Tickets are available online at courtsquaretheater.org.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

