Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Wegmans recalls in-store bakery oat cookies for undeclared ingredient
Arts & Culture, Health, Virginia

Wegmans recalls in-store bakery oat cookies for undeclared ingredient

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
recall grocery food
(© ColleenMichaels – stock.adobe.com)

“Outrageous Oat Cookies” bought at Wegmans are under recall by the grocery store chain for a possible life-threatening allergic reaction.

Newsweek reports that the cookies bought from Wegmans in-store bakeries may contain wheat that is not declared on the ingredients label. Customers may have purchased cookies from the supermarket chain on or after January 3, 2024, by the pound or in 5-packs.

In a statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, the cookies were sold at Wegmans stores in Washington D.C, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the FDA recall announcement said.

No injuries or illnesses associated with recall have been reported. Customers may return the cookies to Wegmans for full refund.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Winter weather advisory: Snow, ice, sub-freezing temperatures, high winds expected throughout Virginia
2 Bitter cold temperatures ahead to complicate life for unhoused individuals in the Valley
3 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
4 It’s time to push the panic button: Not just on this season, but on the future of Virginia Basketball
5 Tweet from NIL booster exposes the seamy underbelly of UVA Basketball recruiting

Latest News

Ziyad Al-Aly
Health, Virginia

Expert to present findings on long COVID; discuss impact on brain, heart, vascular systems

Crystal Graham
hike in snow
Climate, Local

Snow and single-digit temperatures likely to make a return to Virginia Thursday night

Crystal Graham

Snow will return to the Shenandoah Valley Thursday night and Friday morning, and how much you get, depends on what part of the Valley you live in.

court law
Local, Politics

Augusta County loses FOIA appeal, ordered to turn over tapes of BOS closed meeting

Chris Graham

A circuit court judge has ordered Augusta County to provide a copy of the recording of a March 20 Board of Supervisors closed meeting involving the resignation of Steve Morelli.

drug illegal court sentence guilty charge
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Texas man sentenced to 12 years for trafficking cocaine in Virginia, intent to distribute to Mexico

Rebecca Barnabi
cell phone
Virginia

Hello, 686: Virginia welcomes new area code within 804 for new service, additional lines

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Local

Washington & Lee welcomes author, former Washington Post editor to lecture on journalism

Rebecca Barnabi
tony elliott
Football, Sports

Analysis: Elliott’s UVA transfer-portal class meeting the needs for 2024

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status