Wegmans recalls in-store bakery oat cookies for undeclared ingredient

“Outrageous Oat Cookies” bought at Wegmans are under recall by the grocery store chain for a possible life-threatening allergic reaction.

Newsweek reports that the cookies bought from Wegmans in-store bakeries may contain wheat that is not declared on the ingredients label. Customers may have purchased cookies from the supermarket chain on or after January 3, 2024, by the pound or in 5-packs.

In a statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, the cookies were sold at Wegmans stores in Washington D.C, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the FDA recall announcement said.

No injuries or illnesses associated with recall have been reported. Customers may return the cookies to Wegmans for full refund.