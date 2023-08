Two volunteer groups partnered with the City of Waynesboro over the weekend to replace beaver cages around planted trees on the South River Greenway.

The project was spearheaded by Breyette Covington of Charlottesville Area Tree Stewards.

Covington, a master naturalist, is a resident of Waynesboro.

CATS teamed with Headwaters Master Naturalists in the weekend project, which involved cages around more than 50 trees along the 1.8-mile greenway path.