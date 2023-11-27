Countries
Local

Waynesboro to host Holiday Market, Christmas parade and more this Christmas season

Crystal Graham
Published date:
waynesboro christmas holiday
Image courtesy visitwaynesboro.com

Building on the momentum of Small Business Saturday, Waynesboro is preparing to ring in the season with a Holiday Market, parade, a visit by the L.L. Bean Bootmobile and the opening of the Virginia Museum of Natural History’s mobile exhibit space.

The third annual holiday market will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Santa, hot chocolate, vendors and the community can vote for your favorite downtown merchant holiday window.

“The Holiday Market is historically a well-attended fun kick off to the holiday season in Waynesboro,” said Meghan Swanson, marketing and social media coordinator for the Waynesboro Tourism and Economic Development office.

The Christmas parade follows at 6 p.m. The parade has a new route this year. A map is available at playwaynesboro.com.

On Dec. 9 and 10, the L.L. Bean Bootmobile and pop-up shop will be in Constitution Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“You can shop your favorite L.L. Bean apparel and accessories right in Waynesboro,” said Swanson.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History will also debut its mobile exhibit space in Constitution Park the same weekend.

The Cousins Main Lobster food truck will also be on site on Sunday, Dec. 10.

“If you haven’t tried their lobster bisque or lobster rolls, you definitely need to come check them out,” said Swanson.

Waynesboro is working to provide opportunities for residents to see all that downtown has to offer.

“We are coming off of a successful Small Business Saturday, which really highlighted the thriving downtown arts, shopping and dining scene,” said Swanson. “We are excited to keep the momentum in downtown going.”

For more information on these events, visit DowntownWaynesboro.org

