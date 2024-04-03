Countries
Waynesboro Schools to celebrate 2024 Teacher of the Year nominees

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

Waynesboro Public Schools Waynesboro Schools Teacher of the Year nominees for 2024 have been announced. A luncheon will be held on Monday, April 12, to celebrate their nominations.

Anja Brenneman is Berkeley Glenn Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year for 2024.

Wenonah Elementary School’s is Ashley Coffman.

Jamie Laroche will represent Westwood Hills Elementary School this year.

William Perry Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year for 2024 is Laurie Pennock.

At Kate Collins Middle School, staff nominated Peter Echols.

Stephanie Caldwell is Waynesboro High School’s Teacher of the Year.

Adreana Sprouse is Wayne Hills Preschool Center’s Teacher of the Year.

