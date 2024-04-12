Waynesboro Schools appoint new assistant principals at middle school, William Perry Elementary

At Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Waynesboro School Board, new assistant principals were announced for William Perry Elementary School and Kate Collins Middle School.

“I’m just really impressed with the applicant pool,” Waynesboro Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ryan Barber said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Dr. Michelle Shiflett was appointed Assistant Principal for William Perry and Dana Folks will assume the role of Assistant Principal for Kate Collins. Both will commence duties on July 1, 2024.

Shiflett brings a wealth of experience and dedication to as a long-serving member of Waynesboro Schools. Her journey with the school system has been marked by a steadfast commitment to professional growth and service. She began as an aide, progressed through various roles including teaching 2nd and 3rd grade, served as a Reading Specialist, and assumed administrative responsibilities before her appointment as Assistant Principal.

Shiflett holds a bachelor’s from Mary Baldwin University in English with a minor in Elementary Education, a master’s from MBU in reading, and a Doctorate from Liberty University with a focus on Educational Leadership and Supervision PK-12.

Equally distinguished is Folks, whose extensive background in education makes her an invaluable addition to the administrative team. With prior experience in Staunton Schools, Corpus Christi, Texas and Augusta County Schools, Folks has garnered years of expertise as a Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher. Her notable achievements include presenting at national conferences, curriculum development,

active involvement with FCCLA and fostering positive relationships with students, families and colleagues.

Folks holds a bachelor’s from Bridgewater College in Family and Consumer Sciences and a master’s from JMU in Educational Leadership.

“Dr. Shiflett and Mrs. Folks are collaborative, servant leaders who will partner with teachers and parents to meet the unique academic, social/emotional, and behavioral needs of the students at William Perry and Kate Collins. Their leadership will complement the outstanding work of Dr. Sharon Barker, the principal of William Perry, and our administrative team at Kate Collins, which includes Principal Marcy Nester, along with Assistant Principals Amy Christian and Ryan McLaughlin,” Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell said.