Local

Waynesboro Public Works provides update on snow removal process by city crews

Crystal Graham
Published date:
snow plow
(© nd700 – stock.adobe.com)

With snow potentially in the forecast this weekend and early next week, Waynesboro Public Works is informing residents of the removal process.

According to an update sent out from the city, snow clearing begins with primary roads including Rosser Avenue, Main Street, Broad Street, Lew DeWitt Boulevard, Ivy Street, Delphine Avenue and Lyndhurst Road.

As snow fall rates allow, secondary roads including Hopeman Parkway, 13th Street, Meadowbrook Road and Vedette Avenue will be cleared.

Snow access routes, i.e. multiple roads in residential areas that connect as a direct path to secondary and primary roads) are plowed after secondary and primary roads are completed, but before residential subdivisions are started.

Residential roads are plowed only when snow accumulation is 6” or more.

Alleys do not get plowed unless they meet two requirements: they are hard-surfaced and they provide sole access to an inhabited dwelling (i.e. parking not available on the street).

The Public Works Department recommends you wait to clear your driveway until snow removal by the city has been completed. If you clear your driveway before city crews reach your neighborhood, crews may inadvertently re-cover the clearing.

The city also recommends that prior to any snow event, residents utilize off-street parking when available.

For more information, view the snow removal map on the city website which offers real-time tracking of city crews or call the snow hotline at (540) 932-8240.

The Public Works Operations Department may also be reached at (540) 942-6743.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

