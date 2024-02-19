Waynesboro High, Kate Collins Middle Beta Club teams win first place at state convention

The Kate Collins Middle School and Waynesboro High School Beta Clubs have emerged victorious at the recent Virginia Beta Convention, showcasing their exceptional talents in various categories.

The event was held at the Hampton Convention Center and showcased performances from both teams. For the KCMS Jr. Beta Club team, Preston Stacy claimed First Place in Accessory Design, displaying creativity and skill in the competition. Emma Loyacano secured

Second Place in Onsite Art Drawing, showcasing her artistic prowess. The team of Parker Newton, Archer Craft, Asher Shepherd and Sophia Williams earned Second Place in Musicology.

“Another Virginia Jr. Beta Convention is in the books, and I’m so proud of this group on this trip,” David Lingenfelter, KCMS Beta Sponsor, said. He emphasized that while trophies are appreciated, the students’ maturity and kindness throughout the trip were particularly impressive. On the last day, the students generously gave away their arcade tickets to small children in the hotel lobby.

Waynesboro High’s Beta Club made its return to the state convention after a hiatus since 2019. The Waynesboro High School Quiz Bowl Team, consisting of Jacob Hostetter, Tac Shepherd, Josh Short, and Colton Redifer, demonstrated their academic prowess by winning First Place in the Quiz Bowl competition and being crowned state champions. The team is now prequalified for the National Beta Club Convention in Savannah, Georgia in June 2024, for which they will undergo a timed test in May to determine their eligibility for the oral rounds. The top 16 teams nationwide will then compete in the oral rounds at the convention.