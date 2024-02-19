Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Waynesboro High, Kate Collins Middle Beta Club teams win first place at state convention
Local, Schools

Waynesboro High, Kate Collins Middle Beta Club teams win first place at state convention

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
The Kate Collins Middle School Jr. Beta Club competed at a state convention. Photos courtesy of Waynesboro Schools.

The Kate Collins Middle School and Waynesboro High School Beta Clubs have emerged victorious at the recent Virginia Beta Convention, showcasing their exceptional talents in various categories.

The event was held at the Hampton Convention Center and showcased performances from both teams. For the KCMS Jr. Beta Club team, Preston Stacy claimed First Place in Accessory Design, displaying creativity and skill in the competition. Emma Loyacano secured
Second Place in Onsite Art Drawing, showcasing her artistic prowess. The team of Parker Newton, Archer Craft, Asher Shepherd and Sophia Williams earned Second Place in Musicology.

“Another Virginia Jr. Beta Convention is in the books, and I’m so proud of this group on this trip,” David Lingenfelter, KCMS Beta Sponsor, said. He emphasized that while trophies are appreciated, the students’ maturity and kindness throughout the trip were particularly impressive. On the last day, the students generously gave away their arcade tickets to small children in the hotel lobby.

Waynesboro High School’s Beta Club competed at a state convention.

Waynesboro High’s Beta Club made its return to the state convention after a hiatus since 2019. The Waynesboro High School Quiz Bowl Team, consisting of Jacob Hostetter, Tac Shepherd, Josh Short, and Colton Redifer, demonstrated their academic prowess by winning First Place in the Quiz Bowl competition and being crowned state champions. The team is now prequalified for the National Beta Club Convention in Savannah, Georgia in June 2024, for which they will undergo a timed test in May to determine their eligibility for the oral rounds. The top 16 teams nationwide will then compete in the oral rounds at the convention.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott
2 Kaine on House GOP push for Mayorkas impeachment: ‘We don’t view it as serious’
3 Richmond Police: One man dead following altercation on West Broad Street
4 Preview: Virginia has tough road test at Virginia Tech on Big Monday
5 What was it that Tony Bennett said in the Wake Forest game that got him teed up?

Latest News

Aleksei Navalny
Op-Eds, Politics

Winslow Myers: Navalny’s value

Contributors
child bullying elementary school
Local, Schools

Waynesboro Schools work to meet needs of students, including mental health

Crystal Graham

There is a lot of pressure on school systems to not just provide education, but to make sure all of the needs of children are met.

Op-Eds, Politics

Tom H. Hastings: NATO as provocateur, Trump as pawn

Contributors

NATO is a military alliance formed at the conclusion of WWII/beginning of the Cold War with the purpose of defending the U.S., Canada, and northern European nations against the Warsaw Pact. 

labor strike work
Economy, Environment, Op-Eds

Roddy Scheer: The climate benefits of a four-day workweek

Contributors
american flag fist
Op-Eds, Politics

John Whitehead: A fascist world order funded by the American taxpayer

Contributors
rick pitino
Basketball, Sports

Exhibit A of why you don’t hire a ‘sh-tty’ guy like Rick Pitino to run your program

Chris Graham
don scott virginia house speaker
Politics, Virginia

Virginia Republicans under fire for racist tweet targeting House Speaker Don Scott

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status