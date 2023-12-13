Waynesboro High School, Kate Collins Middle School band partnership helps both

Kate Collins Middle School’s band has made a remarkable journey toward musical achievement with a 207 percent growth in the program in the last three years.

Kate Collins Middle School celebrates not just the musical prowess of its students but also the power of collaboration, dedication and unwavering support from all involved.

When Pete Echols, KCMS Band Director, took the helm three years ago, the eighth-grade band consisted of only six students. Fast forward to today, a phenomenal group of 75 seventh- and eighth-grade students passionately rehearsed for their recent Winter Band Concert and demonstrated remarkable progress and proficiency.

The incredible success story is attributed to the unwavering support received from various quarters, notably the invaluable collaboration with Waynesboro High School (WHS) and other dedicated stakeholders.

“The tireless dedication and countless extra hours put in by the Kate Collins administration and counselors have been instrumental in nurturing the growth of the band. Their commitment to scheduling and providing unwavering support has been indispensable. Also Sue Wright, retired Waynesboro Public Schools administrator, was a key figure in making the seemingly impossible happen,” Echols said.

Special recognition is also extended to Sarah Maslock, WHS Band Director, a master educator whose daily presence and passion for teaching have significantly impacted the Kate Collins Middle School Band. Her love and expertise have been a driving force in the students musical journey.

The collaborative spirit between Waynesboro High School and Kate Collins Middle School has undeniably been the linchpin in this remarkable achievement. Without their combined efforts, this extraordinary growth and success would not have been possible.