Waynesboro elects Showalter, Egleston to state soil and water conservation board

A contested write-in campaign for the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board in Waynesboro saw the Republican-endorsed Todd Showalter win the seat.

According to the Waynesboro registrar Lisa Jeffers, the electoral board completed its canvass on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and certified Showalter to the Soil and Water Conservation Directors, Headwaters District, for the City of Waynesboro.

Showalter had the support of the local Republican committee with representatives out at polling locations encouraging voters to write him in. There were also signs at the polling locations showing support for Showalter.

Sharon VanName had also expressed interest in the open seat. VanName has been active in the Waynesboro Democratic Committee and has spoken in favor recently of a rental inspection program in the city.

DuBose Egleston, who was on the ballot, was also elected to the board.

According to its website, the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board was established to help guide the delivery of soil and water conservation services to citizens of Virginia. The board is supported mainly by DCR staff for programs covering soil and water conservation and dam safety and floodplain management.

