Wayne Theatre show to benefit Improv Troupe member paralyzed in accident
Culture, Local

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
theater
(© fergregory – stock.adobe.com)

A beloved member of the Wayne Theatre Team was in a serious accident September 5 which left him paralyzed from the chest down.

The extent of Garrett McCoy’s injuries will require him to undergo months of in-patient rehabilitation to learn to function independently again.

The Wayne Theatre will host The Garrett Show, a Musical and Improvised Benefit featuring Wayne Theatre veterans singing “MisCast” songs and performances by the Improvisators, the Region’s Only TEEN Improv Troupe. McCoy was a founding member of the Troupe. All proceeds of the show will benefit McCoy, who faces tremendous medical bills. His family will also need to modify McCoy’s home environment to be more accessible.

The show will be held Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 at 4 p.m. A silent auction will also be held. All proceeds will go directly to Garrett and his family.

Tickets are available online.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

