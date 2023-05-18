Virginia State University researchers to optimize soybean crop to thrive in Virginia

Researchers from Virginia State University are taking a deep dive into soybeans – optimizing them to thrive in Virginia’s typical climate conditions. Consumers and farmers in Virginia and the Southeast should reap significant benefits from the study.
Associate professor Dr. Guo-Liang Jiang, who leads the soybean breeding and genetics program at VSU, was awarded $499,988 from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture funding for his work with soybeans in Virginia and surrounding regions.
The current research project, “Strengthening 1890 Capacity in Plant Breeding and Promotion of Edamame and Dual-Purpose Soybeans for the South Atlantic States” aims to develop genetic lines for both edible and non-edible purposes.
Although soybeans are increasingly grown and commercially sought after in the United States as a renewable and less expensive alternative to petrochemical raw materials with diverse applications, the research program at VSU is primarily focused on edamame and other food-grade soybeans that can be sold as value-added products, such as soymilk, tofu, soy nuts and more.
Jiang is being assisted by:
- Dr. Shuxin Ren, VSU professor of biotechnology
- Dr. Theresa Nartea, VSU associate professor and Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist in marketing and agribusiness
- Dr. Zelalem Mersha, VSU assistant professor and Extension specialist in plant and soil science
- Dr. Sanjun Gu, VSU Extension specialist and associate professor in horticulture, and Southern Region SARE coordinator for Virginia
- Dr. Rouf Mian, research geneticist and leader, USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS)
- Dr. Qijian Song, research geneticist and leader, USDA-ARS
- Dr. Yixiang Xu, USDA-ARS, healthy processed foods researcher and leader.