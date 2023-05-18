Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvsu researchers to optimize soybean crop to thrive in virginia
Virginia

Virginia State University researchers to optimize soybean crop to thrive in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
soybeans in farmer's hands
(© sima – stock.adobe.com)

Researchers from Virginia State University are taking a deep dive into soybeans – optimizing them to thrive in Virginia’s typical climate conditions. Consumers and farmers in Virginia and the Southeast should reap significant benefits from the study.

Associate professor Dr. Guo-Liang Jiang, who leads the soybean breeding and genetics program at VSU, was awarded $499,988 from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture funding for his work with soybeans in Virginia and surrounding regions.

The current research project, “Strengthening 1890 Capacity in Plant Breeding and Promotion of Edamame and Dual-Purpose Soybeans for the South Atlantic States” aims to develop genetic lines for both edible and non-edible purposes.

Although soybeans are increasingly grown and commercially sought after in the United States as a renewable and less expensive alternative to petrochemical raw materials with diverse applications, the research program at VSU is primarily focused on edamame and other food-grade soybeans that can be sold as value-added products, such as soymilk, tofu, soy nuts and more.

Jiang is being assisted by:

  • Dr. Shuxin Ren, VSU professor of biotechnology
  • Dr. Theresa Nartea, VSU associate professor and Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist in marketing and agribusiness
  • Dr. Zelalem Mersha, VSU assistant professor and Extension specialist in plant and soil science
  • Dr. Sanjun Gu, VSU Extension specialist and associate professor in horticulture, and Southern Region SARE coordinator for Virginia
  • Dr. Rouf Mian, research geneticist and leader, USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS)
  • Dr. Qijian Song, research geneticist and leader, USDA-ARS
  • Dr. Yixiang Xu, USDA-ARS, healthy processed foods researcher and leader.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Exclusive: Amazon VP explains rationale behind facility closings, openings in Virginia
2 Analysis: Why UVA, Virginia Tech are exploring options for leaving the ACC
3 How did Tony Bennett’s transfer recruiting class rank in the ACC, nationally?
4 Virginia Department of Health tracking feces for COVID-19 infection database
5 Tim Kaine trying to be optimistic about progress toward debt-ceiling deal

Latest News

tim kaine
U.S./World

Tim Kaine trying to be optimistic about progress toward debt-ceiling deal

Chris Graham
uva basketball
Sports

UVA coach Tony Bennett offers four-star Class of 2024 guard from Los Angeles

Scott Ratcliffe

Talented California guard Trent Perry has received an offer from Tony Bennett and Co. at Virginia.

Visit Harrisonburg
U.S./World

Hope Loves Company founder to bike to Virginia to raise funding for ALS services

Rebecca Barnabi

Hope Loves Company (HLC) celebrates 10 years as a nonprofit in 2023 serving children and teens affected by ALS across the country.

U.S./World

Warner reintroduces legislation to provide benefits for America’s independent workers

Rebecca Barnabi
bee hives
Virginia

How sweet it is: Virginia ranks Top 10 among U.S. states in beekeeping

Rebecca Barnabi
covid-19
Virginia

Virginia Department of Health tracking feces for COVID-19 infection database

Crystal Graham
Local

Wenonah Elementary School Field Day brings together fun and community

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy