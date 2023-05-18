Virginia State University researchers to optimize soybean crop to thrive in Virginia

Researchers from Virginia State University are taking a deep dive into soybeans – optimizing them to thrive in Virginia’s typical climate conditions. Consumers and farmers in Virginia and the Southeast should reap significant benefits from the study.

Associate professor Dr. Guo-Liang Jiang, who leads the soybean breeding and genetics program at VSU, was awarded $499,988 from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture funding for his work with soybeans in Virginia and surrounding regions.

The current research project, “Strengthening 1890 Capacity in Plant Breeding and Promotion of Edamame and Dual-Purpose Soybeans for the South Atlantic States” aims to develop genetic lines for both edible and non-edible purposes.

Although soybeans are increasingly grown and commercially sought after in the United States as a renewable and less expensive alternative to petrochemical raw materials with diverse applications, the research program at VSU is primarily focused on edamame and other food-grade soybeans that can be sold as value-added products, such as soymilk, tofu, soy nuts and more.

Jiang is being assisted by: