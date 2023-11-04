Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VMI rallies big-time in fourth quarter, stunning East Tennessee State, 31-24
Football, Sports

VMI rallies big-time in fourth quarter, stunning East Tennessee State, 31-24

Chris Graham
Published date:
football
(© razihusin – stock.adobe.com)

VMI rallied from a 24-14 fourth-quarter deficit to defeat East Tennessee State, 31-24, on Saturday in Johnson City.

The Keydets (4-5, 3-3 SoCon) got back to 24-21 on a 12-yard TD pass from Collin Shannon to Ivan Thorpe with 12:23 to go.

After the defense forced an ETSU fumble, VMI settled for a 46-yard Caden Beck field goal that tied the game at 24-24 with 9:49 left.

The D then forced a punt, and the offense got the ball back with 7:40 on the clock.

The Keydets drove 79 yards in 15 plays, capped by a Hunter Rice 5-yard TD run with 1:45 to go that made it 31-24 VMI.

ETSU (2-7, 1-5 SoCon) would drive to the VMI 7 in the final minute, but the D forced four straight incompletions to seal the win.

“We fought really hard, I’m really proud of our perseverance and our leadership,” first-year VMI head coach Danny Rocco said. “It would have been easy to get down and feel sorry for ourselves, but we opted not to do that. I thought it would be a competitive game, and I’m proud of the way we fought and finished.”

Shannon was 21-of-38 passing for 209 yards, a TD and an INT in the win.

Rice was held to 47 yards on 15 rushing attempts, but scored three TDs, giving him 11 on the season.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Who is behind the fake Page Hearn for Augusta County School Board Facebook page?
2 Augusta County School Board sidesteps generated controversy over chair’s forum comment
3 Martin seeks special prosecutor in Augusta County supervisors criminal investigation
4 Former Marine, Virginia Proud Boys member who used ‘big stick’ in breach of Capitol sentenced
5 Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park

Latest News

uva georgia tech
Football, Sports

Scott German: Blowout loss to Georgia Tech puts Virginia back to square one 

Scott German
uva gt
Football, Sports

Georgia Tech gashes Virginia, which lost QB Tony Muskett, in 45-17 rout

Chris Graham

The recent decent stretch for Virginia, the wins over William & Mary and North Carolina, the OT loss at Miami that should have been a UVA win, turns out, it was fools’ gold.

missing person
Cops & Courts, Local

Missing person alert: Sheriff’s Office looking to find Stuarts Draft woman

Crystal Graham

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating a missing person who was last seen this morning at her Stuarts Draft residence.

uva-football
Football, Sports

Live Blog: Virginia faces Georgia Tech in key ACC Football matchup

Chris Graham
wildfire
Local, Weather

Madison County wildfire forces closures in Shenandoah National Park

Chris Graham
Govt & Politics, Local

Harrisonburg elevates Amy Snider to full-time deputy city manager job

Crystal Graham
native plant Virginia mountain laurel
Agriculture, Climate, Virginia

Seeking native plants? Start with the Virginia Native Plant Finder tool

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy