Home VMI holds Samford scoreless after wild first half, but still falls, 27-14, on Saturday
VMI holds Samford scoreless after wild first half, but still falls, 27-14, on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© razihusin – stock.adobe.com)

Samford bolted out to a 27-14 lead over VMI after a wild first half, and then, a scoreless second half.

Odd, but that’s where things ended up with the Bulldogs taking home the 27-14 win at Foster Stadium on Saturday.

VMI (3-4, 2-2 SoCon) had three good chances to score in the second half, but a 35-yard Caden Beck field-goal try was blocked, an early fourth-quarter Keydets drive stalled at the Samford 25, and a final march ended with a failed fourth-and-goal play in the final minute.

“They had a really good game plan to do what they wanted to do. Our game plan was not as efficient as it needed to be. In the second half, we made some adjustments to give ourselves a chance to win the game,” first-year VMI coach Danny Rocco said.

Hunter Rice rushed for career-high 119 yards and a score for VMI. Rice now has four touchdowns in last four games.

Collin Ironside was 19-of-33 passing for 182 yards and a touchdown, but he was sacked four times.

Aidan Twombly had 73 yards and a TD on six receptions.

