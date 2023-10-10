$1M winner in Virginia in Powerball drawing; jackpot rises to $1.73B

There was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. However, one person in Virginia is now a millionaire.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.73 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and red Powerball 14. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The Monday night drawing produced more than 3.7 million winning tickets across the country, including four tickets (California, Indiana, Oregon, Virginia) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. One ticket in Florida matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

Other big wins include 101 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 17 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

In Virginia, one ticket won $1 million; two tickets each won $150,000; and four tickets won $50,000.

The ticket that won $1 million was bought at:

Lee’s Sandwiches, 3037 Annandale Road, Falls Church

The two $150,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Food Lion, 13530 Genito Road, Midlothian

Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Chesapeake

The four $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

7-Eleven, 4086 Majestic Lane, Fairfax

7-Eleven, 18750 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle

7-Eleven, 1108 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake

Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Richmond

The upcoming drawing on Wednesday will be the 36th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.73 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $756.6 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.