Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
$1M winner in Virginia in Powerball drawing; jackpot rises to $1.73B
Virginia

$1M winner in Virginia in Powerball drawing; jackpot rises to $1.73B

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

There was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. However, one person in Virginia is now a millionaire.

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.73 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot and U.S. lottery jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night – white balls 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and red Powerball 14. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The Monday night drawing produced more than 3.7 million winning tickets across the country, including four tickets (California, Indiana, Oregon, Virginia) that matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. One ticket in Florida matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play.

Other big wins include 101 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 17 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

In Virginia, one ticket won $1 million; two tickets each won $150,000; and four tickets won $50,000.

The ticket that won $1 million was bought at:

  • Lee’s Sandwiches, 3037 Annandale Road, Falls Church

The two $150,000 winning tickets were bought at:

  • Food Lion, 13530 Genito Road, Midlothian
  • Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Chesapeake

The four $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

  • 7-Eleven, 4086 Majestic Lane, Fairfax
  • 7-Eleven, 18750 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle
  • 7-Eleven, 1108 Volvo Parkway, Chesapeake
  • Online, using the Virginia Lottery app, by a player in Richmond

The upcoming drawing on Wednesday will be the 36th drawing in the jackpot run, and the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19, when a ticket in California won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.73 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $756.6 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. All Virginia Lottery profits, including those from the sale of Powerball tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia. In fiscal year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Explainer: What’s going on in Israel, Gaza, and will the pain and suffering there ever end?
2 Two decades later, police still looking for answers in disappearance of Rachel Good
3 How much of Virginia’s 1-5 start in 2023 can we assign to what happened on Nov. 13?
4 Virginia unemployment rate remained unchanged in August at 2.5%, still below U.S. rate of 3.8%
5 Holiday light display returns to Virginia Beach boardwalk beginning Nov. 16

Latest News

Health, U.S. & World

World Mental Health Day: Make plans now to address seasonal affective disorder, or SAD

Crystal Graham
News, Politics, U.S. & World

Coalition of 27 state attorneys general call Biden Administration out on immigration policies

Rebecca Barnabi

A coalition of 27 state attorneys general made a legal filing urging President Joe Biden to fix unlawful immigration policies.

augusta county sheriff
Local, Police, Schools

Rockbridge County High School receives bomb threat; students sent home

Crystal Graham

Rockbridge County High School closed early today out of an abundance of caution after receiving a recorded message that a bomb was in the school.

economy
Economy, News, U.S. & World

Reauthorization of commission in Southeast U.S. would provide necessary flexibilities of support

Rebecca Barnabi
open business sign
Economy, News, U.S. & World

‘Smart and strategic tool’: Legislation would provide more equity and long-term capital for CDFIs

Rebecca Barnabi
tea kettle on gas stove
Blog, Climate

What’s the latest, greatest and greenest today in countertop materials, flooring, paint and appliances?

EarthTalk
climate change pollution
Blog, Climate

Is there a connection between the onset of global warming and an increase in violent human behavior?

EarthTalk

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy