Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news virginia youth pastor sentenced for child porn while on probation for prior sex act
Virginia

Virginia youth pastor sentenced for child porn while on probation for prior sex act

Crystal Graham
Published:
child abuse
(© Rawf8 – stock.adobe.com)

A Highland Springs man was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison for distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, in April 2022, Deric Wallace Peacock, 39, of Henrico County, used Wickr, an encrypted messaging service, to distribute child pornography using his “vapastor” user account.

At the time that Peacock distributed the child pornography, he was on probation for two prior state court convictions for procuring sex acts by computer of an individual believed to be under the age of 15.

Prior to his incarceration stemming from his 2014 convictions, the defendant was a youth pastor at South Hopewell Church of God, which no longer exists.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Field Office, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Gibney.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carla Jordan-Detamore prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

,

Virginia labor market remained tight at end of 2022: State lost 64K jobs in November
Rebecca Barnabi
thor police dog

Former police dog takes holiday eating to new level swallowing, décor, toys
Crystal Graham

It’s a dog owner’s worst fear … when a toy ends up being consumed by their dog. Turns out, as one might suspect, it’s much easier to get a cloth elf and a plush teddy bear chew toy into a...

gun violence

Is President Biden doing enough to stop gun violence?
Crystal Graham

With multiple mass shootings throughout the U.S. in the past few days, it begs the question: Is there more the Biden Administration could do to prevent gun violence?

lgbtq
,

By tabling bill, lawmakers show support for LGBTQ+ students in Virginia
Crystal Graham
startup shenandoah valley

Startup Shenandoah Valley accepting applications for businesses looking to accelerate growth
Crystal Graham
wine and cheese
,

Democrats don’t try to win over rural voters: It’s more fun to cry in our wine and cheese
Chris Graham
police
,

Charlottesville Police investigating shootings that injured two people
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy