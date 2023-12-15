Virginia: Weekend forecast includes rain, wind, snow plus a look ahead to Christmas Day

If you plan to spend time outdoors this weekend looking at Christmas lights or making smores over the fire, you are definitely going to want to prepare for the heavy rainfall, wind, and even snow, that’s on the way in Virginia.

“Take advantage of Saturday’s nice weather because Sunday looks like a real loser,” said Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines.

While Saturday looks nice throughout Virginia, on Sunday, rain is expected throughout the state. Rain amounts are predicted to range from 1.50 inches to 3 inches.

Coastal areas in the state will also have wind gusts between 40 and 60 miles per hour – likely causing coastal inundation and significant beach erosion, Kines said.

“There might be flurries Monday as colder air returns,” said Kines. “In the mountains to the west, there can be a small accumulation.”

The weekend rainfall will help the drought situation throughout Virginia, but Kines said, even if we get three inches of rain, the area will still be 30-40 percent below what is typical for the last five months.

Extended forecast: Snow on Christmas?

With Christmas approaching, people are either wishing for snow or praying snow doesn’t affect holiday travel.

This year, it looks like those who prefer things on the drier side will get their wish.

“The odds of a white Christmas aren’t looking good,” Kines said. “Santa might have to put tires on his sleigh.”