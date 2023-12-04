Virginia veteran educator appointed Brightpoint Community College’s eighth president

Dr. William “Bill” Fiege has been appointed the eighth president of Brightpoint Community College.

Dr. David Doré, Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, announced the appointment today.

Fiege, a veteran educator in Virginia, was selected from a national search which attracted 74 candidates. He begins his position on January 2, 2024.

“I’m excited about Bill’s appointment,” Doré said. “I am confident he will build on the college’s outstanding history of serving its communities and its diverse student populations and will lead Brightpoint into a new era as Virginia’s Community Colleges embark on a system-wide transformation to serve more learners in new ways. Our months-long search yielded exceptional candidates and we are grateful to all of the talented educators who expressed interest in the Brightpoint presidency.”

Dr. Van Wilson was Interim President of Brightpoint since February 2023.

Fiege currently serves as vice president of learning and student success at Brightpoint, a role he has held since 2012. From 2004 to 2012, he was dean of the Fredericksburg Area Campus and then dean of the Professional and Technical Studies Division at Germanna Community College. Previously, he was a speech communications instructor at Germanna, and also previously worked at Longwood University as assistant athletic director for development, assistant director of alumni relations, director of forensics and speech instructor.

Fiege earned his bachelor’s degree in political science at Longwood University, a master’s degree in speech communication at Bloomsburg University, and a doctorate in community college leadership at Old Dominion University.

“After serving Brightpoint as the chief academic officer for the last 11 ½ years, I am honored and humbled to have been selected from an outstanding pool of candidates to lead the college as its next president,” said Fiege. “Already embedded in the community, I fully comprehend the positive impact of Brightpoint and our workforce arm, the Community College Workforce Alliance, within our region. I appreciate the confidence bestowed upon me by Chancellor Doré and look forward to working with him and Brightpoint’s Boards, faculty, staff, students and partners to continue the college’s positive momentum. We are and will continue to be trailblazers for the great communities we serve.”

Brightpoint was established in 1967 and is one of the largest institutions in the Virginia Community College System. Students are offered a high-quality, high-value education, with more than 80 majors that provide career pathways to in-demand fields; transfer opportunities to four-year colleges and universities; and industry credentials and licensures. Brightpoint has campuses in Chester and Midlothian, primarily serves the cities of Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg and the counties of Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry and Sussex.

“The Brightpoint Community College Board is elated with the selection of Bill Fiege as the institution’s eighth president,” Kenneth Pritchett, chair of Brightpoint Community College’s Local Advisory Board, said. “I would like to thank our College Board members for their time and energy throughout the rigorous selection process. We truly believe that Dr. Fiege will move our college forward. Under his leadership, Brightpoint will continue to be a place that changes lives, focuses on student success, and supports the needs of its communities.”