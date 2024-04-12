Virginia Tech to remember 32 victims of mass shooting in weekend, Tuesday events

Virginia Tech will hold numerous events on Saturday and Tuesday to remember the 32 victims of a mass shooting at the campus on April 16, 2007.

The mass shooting claimed victims ranging in age from 18 to 76.

Saturday remembrance events

Run in Remembrance

Virginia Tech will host its annual 3.2 mile Run in Remembrance on Saturday.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with a moment of silence to honor and remember the lives of the 32 students and faculty who died in a campus shooting on April 16, 2007.

The event’s 3.2-mile loop around the Blacksburg campus begins on Alumni Mall near Torgersen Bridge.

The run will include passing landmarks such the Grove, Lane Stadium and the Virginia Tech Pylons before ending at the April 16 Memorial.

In-person and virtual runners are encouraged to register online.

Remembrance Service at the Wishing Tree

Also, on Saturday, a remembrance service will be held to honor those who died on April 16 at 1:45 p.m.

The Remembrance Service at the Wishing Tree will be held at the Duckpond on the Virginia Tech Campus.

Tuesday remembrance events

April 16 Memorial

On Tuesday, April 16, at midnight, a ceremonial candle will be lit by representatives from the student body at the April 16 Memorial. Names of the 32 Hokies who died will be read. The Corps of Cadets will stand guard for 32 minutes. The candle will remain lit for 24 hours.

At 9:43 a.m., a wreath laying and moment of silence will take place at the April 16 Memorial.

At 11:27 p.m., members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will stand guard at the April 16 Memorial for 32 minutes.

At 11:59 p.m., the candle will be extinguished, and the light will be carried back into Burruss Hall, representing the commitment to never forget.

Related story

Football part of recovery at Virginia Tech

Published date: September 18, 2007 | 1:47 pm