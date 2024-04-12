Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia Tech to remember 32 victims of mass shooting in weekend, Tuesday events
Schools, Virginia

Virginia Tech to remember 32 victims of mass shooting in weekend, Tuesday events

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia tech
(© Andriy Blokhin – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Tech will hold numerous events on Saturday and Tuesday to remember the 32 victims of a mass shooting at the campus on April 16, 2007.

The mass shooting claimed victims ranging in age from 18 to 76.

Saturday remembrance events

Run in Remembrance

Virginia Tech will host its annual 3.2 mile Run in Remembrance on Saturday.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. with a moment of silence to honor and remember the lives of the 32 students and faculty who died in a campus shooting on April 16, 2007.

The event’s 3.2-mile loop around the Blacksburg campus begins on Alumni Mall near Torgersen Bridge.

The run will include passing landmarks such the Grove, Lane Stadium and the Virginia Tech Pylons before ending at the April 16 Memorial.

In-person and virtual runners are encouraged to register online.

Remembrance Service at the Wishing Tree

Also, on Saturday, a remembrance service will be held to honor those who died on April 16 at 1:45 p.m.

The Remembrance Service at the Wishing Tree will be held at the Duckpond on the Virginia Tech Campus.

Tuesday remembrance events

April 16 Memorial

On Tuesday, April 16, at midnight, a ceremonial candle will be lit by representatives from the student body at the April 16 Memorial. Names of the 32 Hokies who died will be read. The Corps of Cadets will stand guard for 32 minutes. The candle will remain lit for 24 hours.

At 9:43 a.m., a wreath laying and moment of silence will take place at the April 16 Memorial.

At 11:27 p.m., members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will stand guard at the April 16 Memorial for 32 minutes.

At 11:59 p.m., the candle will be extinguished, and the light will be carried back into Burruss Hall, representing the commitment to never forget.

Related story

Football part of recovery at Virginia Tech
Published date: September 18, 2007 | 1:47 pm

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Police: Interstate 64 standoff with Waynesboro shooting suspect ends after shots fired
2 Charlottesville reports first homicide of 2024; man shot dead Tuesday
3 Bomb threat at Albemarle County Planet Fitness; likely related to trans bathroom controversy
4 Expect one, maybe two impact transfers to be committing to Virginia in the next week
5 The Rock, who calls WWE fans ‘inbred,’ ‘crackheads,’ whines about political ‘division’

Latest News

tony bennett
Sports

Mailbag: Any changes to the Tony Bennett coaching staff coming anytime soon?

Chris Graham
labor strike work
Economy, Politics, US & World

Legislation moves to U.S. Senate to reauthorize Obama law for youth workforce development

Rebecca Barnabi

The U.S. House approved passage of the Stronger Workforce for America Act, which reauthorizes the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

election illustration
Arts & Media, Politics, Virginia

League of Women Voters of Virginia invite students to participate in poster contest

Crystal Graham

For civic-minded youth, the League of Women Voters of Virginia is holding a poster contest on the theme “Every Vote Counts – and is Counted.”

virginia politics
Economy, Virginia

EPL America investing $37.4M, adding 24 new jobs at Danville facility

Chris Graham
2024 pvcc art exhibit
Arts & Media, Local, Schools

PVCC celebrates students artists with reception, color-in and chocolate

Crystal Graham
government meeting
Local, Politics

Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals sets schedule for May 2 public hearings

Chris Graham
Richmond Flying Squirrels
Sports

Richmond walks off Akron on error in bottom of the ninth, winning 2-1

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status