Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Virginia State Police telephone systems upgraded; new non-emergency numbers assigned
Police, Virginia

Virginia State Police telephone systems upgraded; new non-emergency numbers assigned

Crystal Graham
Published date:
phone alert
(© Kiattisak – stock.adobe.com)

Statewide technology upgrades to the Virginia State Police emergency dispatch telephone systems have resulted in the non-emergency phone numbers for each of the department’s seven field divisions to change.

The new phone numbers are being phased in by division now through the end of October 2023.

Virginia State Police Emergency Dispatch Center non-emergency contact numbers:

  • Wytheville Division IV: 1-540-444-7788 (Effective week of Sept. 11, 2023)
  • Culpeper Division II: 1-804-750-8778 (Effective week of Sept. 18, 2023)
  • Chesapeake Division V: 1-804-750-8788 (Effective week of Sept. 25, 2023)
  • Salem Division VI: 1-540-444-7798 (Effective week of Oct. 2, 2023)
  • Appomattox Division III: 1-540-444-7778 (Effective week of Oct. 9, 2023)
  • Fairfax Division VII: 1-804-750-8798 (Effective week of Oct. 16, 2023)
  • Richmond Division I: 1-804-750-8758 (Effective week of Oct. 30, 2023)

The communications transformation will generate approximately $250,000 in savings annually for state police.

“The technology change moves state police from an antiquated analog telephone system to a digital system that will allow integration between all seven emergency dispatch centers across the Commonwealth and two additional disaster recovery sites,” said Captain Thomas A. Bradshaw, Division Commander of the Virginia State Police communications division. “The transition to the new phone numbers will be seamless, and we have built in an overlap period that allows the old phone numbers to still accept calls. Those calls will automatically forward to its corresponding new number for up to 30 days, then an announcement will advise the caller of the updated phone number.”

The upgrade does not impact #77 or the toll-free numbers assigned to each state police field division.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Two students injured in Augusta County school bus accident Thursday
2 Waynesboro purchases decibel meter, reviewing noise ordinance related to entertainment venues
3 Augusta County tapping into state liability insurance carrier to pay for FOIA legal defense
4 Region’s suicide rates almost double state, national average; treatment options in the works
5 Preview: It’s doable, but a lot has to go right for Virginia to pull the upset at Maryland

Latest News

library
Culture, Local

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library requests community feedback for strategic plan

Rebecca Barnabi
virginia economy
Economy, Virginia

Lynchburg, Martinsville downtowns get boost to renovate vacant buildings

Crystal Graham

Two shuttered downtown buildings will soon breathe new life thanks in part to a combined $1 million in funding for the two projects in Lynchburg and Martinsville.

va250 gift estes
Virginia

America’s 250th birthday celebration to go mobile in 2024

Crystal Graham

A Richmond couple has committed $125,000 to a traveling museum to celebrate America’s 25oth birthday.

hope hands faith pray
Virginia

Violence intervention program in Newport News receives support from Everytown

Crystal Graham
police
Police, Virginia

Update: Albemarle County man arrested on charges related to Fashion Square Mall shooting

Crystal Graham
Health, Virginia

New COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer, Moderna available to combat Omicron variants

Crystal Graham
road work
Local

Traffic alert: I-81 northbound left lane closure necessary Sept. 19 for bridge work

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy