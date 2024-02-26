Virginia State Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Greensville County

Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian fatality on Route 58 in Greensville County reported early Monday morning.

According to VSP, a male pedestrian was walking westbound on Route 58 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The crash happened between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. west of the city of Emporia.

Anyone with possible information, who may have witnessed or seen the pedestrian and/or vehicle around that time frame, are encouraged to contact investigating troopers at #(434) 634-4454 OR #77 OR via email at [email protected].